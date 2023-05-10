Photos: First Look at GREATEST DAYS: The Official Take That Musical

The production opened at Bromley's Churchill Theatre on 6 May.

All new production photos have been released for the UK and Ireland tour of The Official Take That Musical GREATEST DAYS which opened at Bromley's Churchill Theatre on 6 May.

The cast of GREATEST DAYS includes Taylor Alman, Holly Ashton, Hannah Brown, Kalifa Burton, Benjamin Cameron, Jamie Corner, Emilie Cunliffe, Archie Durrant, Regan Gascoigne, Kitty Harris, Bayley Hart, Keith Henderson, Karen Holmes, Christopher D. Hunt, Evangeline Jarvis-Jones, Kym Marsh, Rachel Marwood, Mari McGinlay, Jamie-Rose Monk, Mary Moore, Alexanda O'Reilly, Charlotte Anne Steen and Alan Stocks.

Celebrating the 30th Anniversary of Take That's first ever UK number 1 single Pray, GREATEST DAYS features more than 15 record-breaking Take That songs alongside a heart-warming and hilarious story of love, loss and laughter from the award-winning writer Tim Firth (Calendar Girls, Kinky Boots). The musical follows a group of five best friends in the 1990's who are obsessed with their favourite boy band. The girls reunite more than 20 years later with a plan to see their heartthrobs one last time in what could be the Greatest Days of their lives.

The musical will coincide with the June 2023 release of the official movie version of this smash-hit musical, starring Aisling Bea and Jayde Adams.

Photo Credit: Alastair Muir

Kym Marsha
Kym Marsha

Emilie Cunliffe and Mary Moore
Emilie Cunliffe and Mary Moore

Hannah Brown, Mary Moore, Emilie Cunliffe, Kitty Harris, Mari Mcginlay
Hannah Brown, Mary Moore, Emilie Cunliffe, Kitty Harris, Mari Mcginlay

Kym Marsh, Emilie Cunliffe
Kym Marsh, Emilie Cunliffe

Regan Gascoigne, Archie Durrant, Jamie Corner, Kalifa Burto, Alexanda O'Reilly
Regan Gascoigne, Archie Durrant, Jamie Corner, Kalifa Burto, Alexanda O'Reilly

Regan Gascoigne, Archie Durrant, Kalifa Burton, Jamie Corner, Alexanda O'Reilly
Regan Gascoigne, Archie Durrant, Kalifa Burton, Jamie Corner, Alexanda O'Reilly

Regan Gascoigne, Kalifa Burton, Archie Durrant, Jamie Corner, Alexanda O'Reilly
Regan Gascoigne, Kalifa Burton, Archie Durrant, Jamie Corner, Alexanda O'Reilly

Cast
Cast

Cast
Cast



