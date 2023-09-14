Photos: First Look at Frantic Assembly's Production of Franz Kafka's METAMORPHOSIS

Frantic Assembly is delighted to share production images for its electrifying new adaptation of Franz Kafka’s Metamorphosis, a collaboration between BAFTA-nominated poet, playwright and broadcaster Lemn Sissay OBE (author of bestselling book My Name Is Why and soon to be published new poetry collection Let the Light Pour In – published by Canongate on 21 September) and Frantic Assembly’s Artistic Director Scott Graham (Othello, Lovesong, Beautiful Burnout).

Metamorphosis opens this evening (14 September) at Theatre Royal Plymouth before embarking on a major tour culminating with a 4 week run at Lyric Hammersmith Theatre from 1 February – 2 March 2024.

Following their acclaimed performances as Iago, Roderigo and Bianca in Frantic Assembly’s recent sell-out tour of Othello, Joe Layton (Young Wallander, Netflix; Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D, Marvel) plays the Chief Clerk/Lodger, Felipe Pacheco (The Responder, BBC; Brassic, Sky One) plays Gregor and Hannah Sinclair Robinson (The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, UK and Ireland Tour; Rockets, Blue Lights, both National Theatre) plays Grete. They are joined by Troy Glasgow (The Wife of Willesden, Kiln Theatre/Boston/NYC; A Streetcar Named Desire, Young Vic/ St Ann’s Warehouse NYC) as Mr Samsa and Louise Mai Newberry (Romeo and Juliet, Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre; All’s Well That Ends Well, Sam Wanamaker Playhouse) who plays the role of Mrs Samsa.

Metamorphosis has been adapted by Lemn Sissay OBE, directed by Scott Graham, designed by Jon Bauser, composed by Stefan Janik, with lighting design by Simisola Majekodunmi, video design by Ian William Galloway, sound design by Helen Skiera, and costume design by Becky Gunstone, the associate director is David Gilbert and casting director is Will Burton CDG.

Kafka’s Metamorphosis is a powerful and vital depiction of humans struggling within a system that crushes them under its heel. Gregor Samsa finds himself transformed from breadwinner into burden in this absurd and tragic story. Frantic Assembly is renowned for its use of physicality and movement and Metamorphosis is an inherently visceral production about the limitations of the body and mind, imagination and aspiration.

Metamorphosis is a co-production with Theatre Royal Plymouth, Curve Leicester, MAST Mayflower Studios and Lyric Hammersmith Theatre.

The new production opens at Theatre Royal Plymouth this week, and will subsequently tour to Curve Theatre Leicester (19 – 23 September 2023), MAST Mayflower Studios Southampton (26 – 30 September 2023), Connaught Theatre Worthing (3 – 7 October2023), York Theatre Royal (10 – 14 October 2023), Liverpool Playhouse (17 – 21 October 2023), Northern Stage Newcastle (24 – 28 October 2023), Mercury Theatre Colchester (7– 11 November 2023), The Lowry Salford Quays(14 – 18 November 2023), Yvonne Arnaud Theatre Guildford (21 – 25 November 2023), Bristol Old Vic (10-20 January 2024), Belgrade Theatre Coventry (23 – 27 January 2024) and a four week run at the Lyric Hammersmith Theatre from 1 February – 2 March 2024.

