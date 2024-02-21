Photos: First Look at Felicity Huffman and More in Taylor Mac's HIR at Park Theatre

Multi award-winning actress Felicity Huffman is making her UK stage debut in the revival of Hir by Taylor Mac at Park Theatre. Performances run through 16 March. Check out all new photos below!

Emmy and Golden Globe winner and Academy Award nominee Felicity Huffman makes her UK stage debut as the radical matriarch Paige in Hir, a disarmingly funny and strikingly original comedy. Named ‘one of the most exciting theatre artists of our time' by Time Out New York, Pulitzer and Tony-nominee Taylor Mac explodes the dysfunctional family drama and reinvents it for our times. Playing at Park Theatre from the 15 February to the 16 March 2024.

Isaac, the prodigal son (Steffan Cennydd) has returned home from the brutality of war, only to discover his family home transformed by domestic revolution. The patriarchy has fallen, and his mother Paige (Felicity Huffman) has been liberated from an oppressive marriage to Arnold (Simon Startin). Enlisting Isaac's newly out transgender sibling Max (Thalía Dudek) as her ally, Paige is on a crusade to tear apart the old regimes – but in Taylor Mac's funny and strikingly original comedy, annihilating the past doesn't always free you from it.