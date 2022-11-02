Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at FROM HERE TO ETERNITY First London Revival

Set in the two weeks leading up to the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, ‘From Here To Eternity’ is a compelling portrait of humanity, love, duty and redemption.

Register for UK / West End News

Get local news, offers & more...

Nov. 02, 2022  

Tim Rice and Stuart Brayson's epic musical 'From Here To Eternity' is getting its first London revival in a newly revised production at Charing Cross Theatre, previewing now ahead of press night on Tuesday 8 November.

Get a first look at photos below!

The cast features Jonny Amies, Jonathon Bentley, Desmonda Cathabel, Leonard Cook, Kyerron Dixon-Bassey, Sarah Drake, Dominic Adam Griffin, Cassius Hackforth, Robin Hayward, Callum Henderson, James Mateo-Salt, Rhys Nuttall, Jack Ofrecio, Jaden Oshenye, Eve Polycarpou, Adam Rhys-Charles, Carley Stenson, Alan Turkington, Joseph Vella.

Creative team: Director Brett Smock, Set & Costume Designer Stewart J. Charlesworth, Musical Director, Orchestrations and New Musical Arrangements Nick J. Barstow, Choreographer Cressida Carré, Sound Designer Chris Murray, Lighting Designer Adam King, Projection Designer Louise Rhoades-Brown, Costume Supervisor Lucy Lawless, Casting Director Jane Deitch, Production Manager James Anderton, Produced by Katy Lipson for Aria Entertainment, Bill Kenwright and Heartaches Limited, General Management by Chris Matanlé.

Set in the two weeks leading up to the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, 'From Here To Eternity' is a compelling portrait of humanity, love, duty and redemption set against the backdrop of a beautiful and conflicted paradise.

Adapted from the classic novel by James Jones, this breathtaking musical unites the writing talents of Tim Rice (lyrics), Stuart Brayson (music) and Donald Rice and Bill Oakes (book), and is directed by Brett Smock (Producing Artistic Director/The Rev Theatre Company).

Photo credit: Mark Senior

Photos: First Look at FROM HERE TO ETERNITY First London Revival
Jonathon Bentley

Photos: First Look at FROM HERE TO ETERNITY First London Revival
Desmonda Cathabel, Jonathon Bentley

Photos: First Look at FROM HERE TO ETERNITY First London Revival
Leonard Cook, Jonny Amies

Photos: First Look at FROM HERE TO ETERNITY First London Revival
Jonathon Bentley, Desmonda Cathabel

Photos: First Look at FROM HERE TO ETERNITY First London Revival
James Mateo-Salt (Anderson) Jack Ofrecio

Photos: First Look at FROM HERE TO ETERNITY First London Revival
Jonny Amies

Photos: First Look at FROM HERE TO ETERNITY First London Revival
Carley Stenson Adam Rhys-Charles

Photos: First Look at FROM HERE TO ETERNITY First London Revival
The Boys of '41

Photos: First Look at FROM HERE TO ETERNITY First London Revival
Jack Ofrecio

Photos: First Look at FROM HERE TO ETERNITY First London Revival
The Boys of '41

Photos: First Look at FROM HERE TO ETERNITY First London Revival
Callum Henderson, Jonathon Bentley




Kerry Ellis Will Star In LEGENDS OF ARAHMA Workshop Photo
Kerry Ellis Will Star In LEGENDS OF ARAHMA Workshop
'Legends Of Arahma' is a new musical making its way to the London stage, starring West End phenomenon Kerry Ellis. A workshop presentation will be taking place at St. Paul's Church, Covent Garden on January 20, 2023.
HANDELS MESSIAH Comes to Theatre Royal, Drury Lane Next Month Photo
HANDEL'S MESSIAH Comes to Theatre Royal, Drury Lane Next Month
Designed specifically to appeal to both lovers of classical music, and those who are new to the artform, Handel's Messiah: The Live Experience at the Theatre Royal, Drury Lane, on 6 Dec 2022 will launch a new style classical music concert experience. This first work is centred on one of the most famous works ever written and the most chosen piece of music ever on Desert Island Discs - Handel's Messiah.
Icarus Theatre Cancels Controversial ROMEO & JULIET After Online Backlash Photo
Icarus Theatre Cancels Controversial ROMEO & JULIET After Online Backlash
Icarus Theatre Collective has pulled its upcoming production of Romeo & Juliet. The production received an online backlash after a casting breakdown went out last week stating the production would be set in 1930s Germany, where Romeo was a member of the Hitler Youth, and Juliet was a young girl from the Jewish community.
Lineup Announced for STRICTLY COME DANCING THE PROFESSIONALS UK Tour 2023 Photo
Lineup Announced for STRICTLY COME DANCING THE PROFESSIONALS UK Tour 2023
A spectacular line-up of some of the world’s best professional dancers will be hitting the road next year for the 2023 official Strictly Come Dancing: The Professionals UK Tour.

More Hot Stories For You


New Under 30's Offer Announced For THE DOCTOR at the Duke Of York's TheatreNew Under 30's Offer Announced For THE DOCTOR at the Duke Of York's Theatre
November 2, 2022

For those aged 30 and under, there will be exclusive £20 and £30 tickets in the stalls and dress circle available for every Sunday matinee as part of The Doctor's commitment to audience development.
Catherine Bohart Announces Final London Date For Her Hit Show THIS ISN'T FOR YOUCatherine Bohart Announces Final London Date For Her Hit Show THIS ISN'T FOR YOU
November 2, 2022

Fresh off the back of a totally sold out Edinburgh Fringe run and having just filmed her debut Live At The Apollo appearance, Catherine Bohart is taking her critically acclaimed hour This Isn't For You to London's Leciester Square Theatre.
Photos: Inside Rehearsal For ELF in the West EndPhotos: Inside Rehearsal For ELF in the West End
November 2, 2022

All new rehearsal photos have been released for Elf in the West End! Previews begin at the Dominion Theatre on 14 November, with the official opening taking place on 24 November.
WITNESS FOR THE PROSECUTION Extends Until October 2023WITNESS FOR THE PROSECUTION Extends Until October 2023
November 2, 2022

An extension has been announced for Agatha Christie's Witness for the Prosecution following the production's recent fifth anniversary.   Audiences will now be able to watch the trial of Leonard Vole at the magnificent London County Hall until 8 October 2023.
The Bethlehem Cultural Festival Announces Latest ProgrammeThe Bethlehem Cultural Festival Announces Latest Programme
November 2, 2022

The Bethlehem Cultural Festival shines a light on the arts, culture and heritage of Palestine, putting the region’s historic culture and artistic output centre stage. The 2022 Festival, in its third edition this year, holds events in London, Glasgow and Bethlehem and across the UK.