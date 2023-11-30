Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld UK / West End Awards

Photos: First Look at EVITA at Leicester's Curve Theatre

Performances run through 13 January 2024.

By: Nov. 30, 2023

POPULAR

Andrew Lloyd Webber: 'Broadway is Now Almost a Vanity Project'. Photo 1 Andrew Lloyd Webber: 'Broadway is Now Almost a Vanity Project'.
Donmar Warehouse Production of NEXT TO NORMAL Will Transfer to the West End in 2024 Photo 2 Donmar's NEXT TO NORMAL Will Transfer to the West End
Review: THE MONGOL KHAN, London Coliseum Photo 3 Review: THE MONGOL KHAN, London Coliseum
Video: Get a First Look at the Trailer for SUNSET BOULEVARD, Starring Nicole Scherzinger Photo 4 Video: Get a First Look at the Trailer for SUNSET BOULEVARD Starring Nicole Scherzinger

Leicester’s Curve theatre has shared all new production photos for its new Made at Curve production of Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Evita, running 27 November 2023 to 13 January 2024.

With Martha Kirby as Eva Perón, Tyrone Huntley as Che, Gary Milner (The Third Man, Menier Chocolate Factory; Doctor Zhivago, The Broadway Theater) as Perón and Chumisa Dornford-May (Aspects of Love, Lyric Theatre) as Mistress and cover Eva Perón. Dan Partridge, who since 2019 has starred as Danny Zuko in Curve’s hit production of Grease the Musical in the West End and on UK tour, joins the cast as Magaldi.

The company will be completed by Tia Antoine-Charles, Jacob Atkins, Tanisha-Mae Brown (cover Mistress), Harrison Burley, Harry Chandler (cover Che), Shona Eaton, Jacob Fisher (cover Magaldi), Olivia Foster Browne, Ashley Gilmour (cover Perón), Jack Harrison-Cooper, Jordan Isaac, Tamsin January, Fallon Mondlane, Samuel Routley, Toby Seddon, Darcey Simmons, and Rebecca Wickes.

The Made at Curve production of Evita will be directed by Curve’s Artistic Director Nikolai Foster (Billy Elliot the Musical, The Wizard of Oz, A Chorus Line), with set design by Michael Taylor (Billy Elliot the Musical), musical supervision from Stephen Brooker (Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends, White Christmas, Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre, Funny Girl, UK tour) and choreography by World Choreography Award-winning Adam Murray (Rocketman, Cruella, The King’s Man).

The production team will also include Costume Designer Edd Lindley (Billy Elliot the Musical), Lighting Designer Joshie Hariette (Sucker Punch), Sound Designer Adam Fisher (The Wizard of Oz), and Wigs, Hair and Make-up Designer Sam Cox. Casting is by late Curve Associate Kay Magson CDG and Olivia Laydon.

An nine-piece band led by musical director Ben van Tienen (La Cage aux Folles, Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre), will bring the show’s score to life with sponsorship from musical licensing company PPL.

Accessible performances will be available throughout the run of Evita, including Audio Described performances on Friday 15 December at 7:30pm (with a Touch Tour from 6pm) and Thursday 11 January 2024 at 2:15pm (with a Touch Tour from 12:45pm). The performance on Tuesday 19 December at 7:30pm will be British Sign Language (BSL) Interpreted, and performances on Wednesday 20 December at 7:30pm and Thursday 28 December 2:15pm will be Captioned. A Relaxed performance, for those who would benefit from a more relaxed environment, will take place on Saturday 6 January 2024 at 2:15pm. A Dementia Friendly performance, tailored to support audience members living with Dementia, their families, friends and carers, will take place on Wednesday 10 January 2024 at 2:15pm.

Curve will also provide a range of workshops, learning opportunities and digital resources around the production, as well as a Theatre Day on Thursday 7 December at 10am, offering audiences the chance to see behind-the-scenes and hear from those involved in the show. Tickets for the Theatre Day are available to book now. To find out more about learning opportunities around Evita at Curve, email learning@curvetheatre.co.uk

This year Nikolai Foster directs an unmissable new Made at Curve production of Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber’s legendary musical, Evita.

As Eva Duarte, a child born into poverty, she followed her dreams of becoming an actress. As Eva Perón, she captured the hearts of Argentina’s working classes, broke new ground for women in politics and became the most powerful woman in Latin America.

Follow the wild days and mad existence of one of history’s most glamorous, glorified and divisive figures in this multi-award-winning musical, which features countless unforgettable songs including ‘Buenos Aires’, ‘Another Suitcase in Another Hall’, ‘Oh What a Circus’ and the anthemic ‘Don’t Cry for me Argentina’.

Photo Credit: Marc Brenner

Photos: First Look at EVITA at Leicester's Curve Theatre
Cast

Photos: First Look at EVITA at Leicester's Curve Theatre
Martha Kirby, Gary Milner

Photos: First Look at EVITA at Leicester's Curve Theatre
Martha Kirby

Photos: First Look at EVITA at Leicester's Curve Theatre
Cast

Photos: First Look at EVITA at Leicester's Curve Theatre
Martha Kirby

Photos: First Look at EVITA at Leicester's Curve Theatre
Martha Kirby and Dan Partridge and cast

Photos: First Look at EVITA at Leicester's Curve Theatre
Tyrone Huntley, Dan Partridge, Martha Kirby

Photos: First Look at EVITA at Leicester's Curve Theatre
Tyrone Huntley

Photos: First Look at EVITA at Leicester's Curve Theatre
Gary Milner

Photos: First Look at EVITA at Leicester's Curve Theatre
Martha Kirby

Photos: First Look at EVITA at Leicester's Curve Theatre
Tyrone Huntley and cast

Photos: First Look at EVITA at Leicester's Curve Theatre
Chumisa Dornford-May

Photos: First Look at EVITA at Leicester's Curve Theatre
Martha Kirby and Gary Milner

Photos: First Look at EVITA at Leicester's Curve Theatre
Tyrone Huntley


BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - UK / West End

1
Andrew Lloyd Webber Appeals to UK Government for Funding for Music in Secondary Schools Tr Photo
Andrew Lloyd Webber Appeals to UK Government for Funding for Music in Secondary Schools Trust

Andrew Lloyd Webber has written to Rishi Sunak and Keir Starmer, calling for public funding for the foundation Music in Secondary Schools Trust, which helps students in disadvantaged schools to access to quality music education.

2
Sharon Osbourne - CUT THE CRAP Adds Extra West End Dates Photo
Sharon Osbourne - CUT THE CRAP Adds Extra West End Dates

MORE MRS O! 'Sharon Osbourne - CUT THE CRAP' adds extra West End dates due to overwhelming demand. Extra performances announced with live and uncensored interviews with surprise VIP guests from Sharon Osbourne's career. Fortune Theatre, West End, Sunday 28 January at 3pm & 6pm.

3
Anthony Boyle Will Join The Cast of LONG DAYS JOURNEY INTO NIGHT; Plus Full Creative Team Photo
Anthony Boyle Will Join The Cast of LONG DAY'S JOURNEY INTO NIGHT; Plus Full Creative Team Revealed

Olivier Award-winner and Tony Award-nominee Anthony Boyle (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child) will join the cast of Long Day's Journey into Night, playing the role of Edmund Tyrone. He will be replacing Alex Lawther who has reluctantly withdrawn from the production due to a scheduling conflict. 

4
Photos: First Look at INFINITE LIFE at the National Theatre Photo
Photos: First Look at INFINITE LIFE at the National Theatre

The National Theatre has released new production images for Infinite Life, a co-production with the National Theatre and Atlantic Theater Company. Check out the photos here!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch The Royal Ballet Celebrate The Legacy of Nijinska with Extended Insight Video
Watch The Royal Ballet Celebrate The Legacy of Nijinska with Extended Insight
Listen to 'Touched By An Angel' From New Musical STARTER FOR TEN Video
Listen to 'Touched By An Angel' From New Musical STARTER FOR TEN
Watch the All New Christmas TV Advert For MRS. DOUBTFIRE THE MUSICAL Video
Watch the All New Christmas TV Advert For MRS. DOUBTFIRE THE MUSICAL
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central THE BOOK OF MORMON
HADESTOWN
SOME LIKE IT HOT
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
MJ THE MUSICAL
GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!

Recommended For You