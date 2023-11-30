Photos: First Look at EVITA at Leicester's Curve Theatre

Leicester’s Curve theatre has shared all new production photos for its new Made at Curve production of Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Evita, running 27 November 2023 to 13 January 2024.

With Martha Kirby as Eva Perón, Tyrone Huntley as Che, Gary Milner (The Third Man, Menier Chocolate Factory; Doctor Zhivago, The Broadway Theater) as Perón and Chumisa Dornford-May (Aspects of Love, Lyric Theatre) as Mistress and cover Eva Perón. Dan Partridge, who since 2019 has starred as Danny Zuko in Curve’s hit production of Grease the Musical in the West End and on UK tour, joins the cast as Magaldi.

The company will be completed by Tia Antoine-Charles, Jacob Atkins, Tanisha-Mae Brown (cover Mistress), Harrison Burley, Harry Chandler (cover Che), Shona Eaton, Jacob Fisher (cover Magaldi), Olivia Foster Browne, Ashley Gilmour (cover Perón), Jack Harrison-Cooper, Jordan Isaac, Tamsin January, Fallon Mondlane, Samuel Routley, Toby Seddon, Darcey Simmons, and Rebecca Wickes.

The Made at Curve production of Evita will be directed by Curve’s Artistic Director Nikolai Foster (Billy Elliot the Musical, The Wizard of Oz, A Chorus Line), with set design by Michael Taylor (Billy Elliot the Musical), musical supervision from Stephen Brooker (Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends, White Christmas, Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre, Funny Girl, UK tour) and choreography by World Choreography Award-winning Adam Murray (Rocketman, Cruella, The King’s Man).

The production team will also include Costume Designer Edd Lindley (Billy Elliot the Musical), Lighting Designer Joshie Hariette (Sucker Punch), Sound Designer Adam Fisher (The Wizard of Oz), and Wigs, Hair and Make-up Designer Sam Cox. Casting is by late Curve Associate Kay Magson CDG and Olivia Laydon.

An nine-piece band led by musical director Ben van Tienen (La Cage aux Folles, Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre), will bring the show’s score to life with sponsorship from musical licensing company PPL.

Accessible performances will be available throughout the run of Evita, including Audio Described performances on Friday 15 December at 7:30pm (with a Touch Tour from 6pm) and Thursday 11 January 2024 at 2:15pm (with a Touch Tour from 12:45pm). The performance on Tuesday 19 December at 7:30pm will be British Sign Language (BSL) Interpreted, and performances on Wednesday 20 December at 7:30pm and Thursday 28 December 2:15pm will be Captioned. A Relaxed performance, for those who would benefit from a more relaxed environment, will take place on Saturday 6 January 2024 at 2:15pm. A Dementia Friendly performance, tailored to support audience members living with Dementia, their families, friends and carers, will take place on Wednesday 10 January 2024 at 2:15pm.

Curve will also provide a range of workshops, learning opportunities and digital resources around the production, as well as a Theatre Day on Thursday 7 December at 10am, offering audiences the chance to see behind-the-scenes and hear from those involved in the show. Tickets for the Theatre Day are available to book now. To find out more about learning opportunities around Evita at Curve, email learning@curvetheatre.co.uk

This year Nikolai Foster directs an unmissable new Made at Curve production of Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber’s legendary musical, Evita.

As Eva Duarte, a child born into poverty, she followed her dreams of becoming an actress. As Eva Perón, she captured the hearts of Argentina’s working classes, broke new ground for women in politics and became the most powerful woman in Latin America.

Follow the wild days and mad existence of one of history’s most glamorous, glorified and divisive figures in this multi-award-winning musical, which features countless unforgettable songs including ‘Buenos Aires’, ‘Another Suitcase in Another Hall’, ‘Oh What a Circus’ and the anthemic ‘Don’t Cry for me Argentina’.

Photo Credit: Marc Brenner