Photos: First Look at DISRUPTION at the Park Theatre

Performances run until 5 August.

By: Jul. 11, 2023

Production images have been released for the world premiere of Disruption by Andrew Stein, playing now at the Park Theatre until 5 August.

Check out photos below! 

With Nathaniel Curtis (It’s A Sin), Oliver Alvin Wilson (Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power, Amazon Prime; Henry VI Parts 2&3, RSC; All of Us, NT); Sasha Desouza-Willock (Deep Heat, ITV2); Rosanna Hyland (Back to the Future, West End; The School of Rock, West End; Urinetown, dir Jamie Lloyd), Debbie Korley (I, Joan and Henry VIII, The Globe; The Whip, RSC); Nick Read (I Came By, Netflix; The Girl on the Train, Barn Theatre); Kevin Shen (Life of Pi, West End; Snow in Midsummer, RSC; Yellow Face, Park Theatre/National Theatre); and Mika Simmons (Showtrial, BBC and World Productions).

Photo Credit: Pamela Raith

