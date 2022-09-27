Photos: First Look at DIDO'S BAR at The Factory

Set in a music club, teetering on the edge of belonging, Dido's Bar is a new immersive theatre and music production opening at The Factory in London's historic Royal Docks on 23 September (Press Night 28 September) before touring to Manchester, Leicester, Portsmouth, and Oxford.

Production photos were released today. Check them out below!

Dido's Bar is an epic retelling of Virgil's Aeneid, created and performed by a multilingual international ensemble of actor-musicians, bringing to life the classic myth of migration, love, and assimilation, through the eyes of refugees today. Nightly, divine bar managers, Juno and Venus, welcome world-class artists onto their stage and around their performances, the drama unfolds. The work is inspired by director Josephine Burton's encounter with Kurdish Iranian refugees and now Finnish resident, and composer Marouf Majidi and is written by Hattie Naylor.

The London production takes place in a disused offshoot of the Tate and Lyle factory overlooking the Thames, a site of immigration for hundreds of years, and forms part of Royal Docks Originals, a programme of new work made in the Royal Docks. Dido's Bar will be staffed by local community members, include nightly guest slots by Newham artists, and be complemented by a community engagement programme.

Dido's Bar is produced by Dash Arts with imPOSSIBLE Producing.

Dido's Bar is co-produced in the UK with the Royal Docks Team, OCM (Oxford Contemporary Music) and Journeys Festival International and co-commissioned by OCM, with additional support from Arts Council England, Backstage Trust, The Foyle Foundation, Projekt, Cockayne - Grants for the Arts, The London Community Foundation, Genesis Foundation, Finnish Institute in the UK and Ireland, The Marchus Trust, TINFO - Theatre Info Finland, Austin and Hope Pilkington, Royal Victoria Hall Foundation, The Leche Trust and individual donors.