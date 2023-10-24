Photos: First Look at CLYDE'S at the Donmar Warehouse

The production runs until 2 December.

By: Oct. 24, 2023

All new production photos have been released from the European premiere of Lynn Nottage's Clyde's at Donmar Warehouse. Check out the photos below!

With Tom Kitt and Brian Yorkey’s Next to Normal currently running at the theatre, Donmar Artistic Director Michael Longhurst and Executive Director Henny Finch today announce full casting for the European première of Clyde’s which reunites double Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage and director Lynette Linton as a follow up to their Donmar smash hit Sweat which transferred to the West End. 


Linton directs Ronkẹ Adékọluẹ́jọ́ (Letitia), Patrick Gibson (Jason), Gbemisola Ikumelo (Clyde), Sebastian Orozco (Rafael) and Giles Terera (Montrellous). The production opened on 19 October, with previews from 13 October and runs until 2 December.

In the bustling kitchen of a run-down Pennsylvania truck stop, the formerly incarcerated staff have been given a second chance. Under the tyrannical eye of their boss Clyde, this unlikely team strives to create the perfect sandwich, as they dream of leaving their past mistakes behind for a better life.

Double Pulitzer Prize-winning writer Lynn Nottage (Ruined, Sweat, The Secret Life of Bees) and director Lynette Linton (Critics’ Circle Best Director for Blues for an Alabama Sky) reunite for the European premiere of the hilarious and hopeful CLYDE’S, the follow up to their Donmar five star production of SWEAT which transferred to the West End.

Photo Credit: Marc Brenner

Recommended For You