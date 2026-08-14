Photos: First Look at Benjamin O'Mahony and More in Rehearsals for HOLY FOOL

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Park Theatre and Wild Yak, together with co-producer Alexander “Sandy” Marshall, have released first-look rehearsal photos for the world premiere of Holy Fool. Check out the photos below!

Written by Rosalind Adler and Lea Sellers and directed by Kate Fahy, the new play is inspired by the life of Soviet composer Dmitri Shostakovich and his struggle to preserve his artistic voice under Stalin's regime.

Benjamin O'Mahony stars as Dmitri “Mitya” Shostakovich, alongside Jenna Augen as Nina, Phoebe Pryce as Katya and Fergus O'Donnell as Izaak.

Holy Fool begins performances at London's Park Theatre on Thursday, August 27, ahead of a national press night on September 3. The limited engagement continues through October 10.

Set during Stalin's reign of terror, the play follows Shostakovich as he attempts to navigate the dangers of creating art under an authoritarian government. While outwardly complying with the regime, the composer embeds resistance within his music, knowing that a perceived misstep could threaten both his life and those of the people closest to him.

Blending humor, psychological suspense and Shostakovich's music, Holy Fool explores censorship, propaganda, artistic compromise and the choices faced by artists working under political oppression.

“This is a play for today,” Fahy said. “Holy Fool is a funny and humane play which examines one man’s challenge, when to express his authentic self and when to comply with a brutal regime in order to stay alive and put food on the table.”

The creative team includes designer Will Fricker, lighting designer Oliver Fenwick and sound designer Julian Starr.

Running alongside Holy Fool, the Carducci Quartet will present Shostakovich in Seven Parts, a 45-minute concert exploring seven selections from across the composer's 15 string quartets.

The quartet comprises Matthew Denton and Michelle Fleming on violin, Eoin Schmidt-Martin on viola and Emma Denton on cello. The ensemble has a longstanding relationship with Shostakovich's work, including performances of the complete cycle of his string quartets.

Shostakovich in Seven Parts will be performed in Park200 at 6 p.m. on September 12 and September 25, with additional performances possible subject to demand.

Holy Fool runs August 27 through October 10, 2026 at Park Theatre in London.

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