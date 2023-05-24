Photos: First Look at ASPECTS OF LOVE, Starring Michael Ball

Performances began on 12 May 2023, with a press night on 25 May 2023.

All new production photos have been released for Aspects of Love in London's West End! Performances began on 12 May 2023, with a press night on 25 May 2023.

The cast stars Michael Ball as George, Laura Pitt-Pulford as Rose, Jamie Bogyo as Alex and Danielle de Niese as Giulietta.

The cast is completed by: Rosemary Ashe (Elizabeth), Anthony Cable (Ensemble) Vinny Coyle (Hugo), Chumisa Dornford-May (Ensemble), Soophia Foroughi (Alternate Giulietta), Dickon Gough (Barker/Ensemble), Ben Heathcote (Co-Barker/Ensemble), Eu Jin Hwang (On Stage Swing), Daniel Jagusz-Holley (On Stage Swing), Linda Jarvis (Ensemble), Natasha O'Brien (On Stage Swing), Joanna O'Hare (Ensemble), Michael Matus (Marcel), Anna Unwin (Jenny) and sharing the role of Young Jenny are: Indiana Ashworth, Millie Gubby and Katie Mitton.

Photo Credit: Johan Persson

Anna Unwin, Michael Ball
Anna Unwin, Michael Ball

Company
Company

Danielle Daniese and company
Danielle Daniese and company

Danielle de Niese
Danielle de Niese

Danielle de Niese, Michael Ball
Danielle de Niese, Michael Ball

Jamie Bogyo
Jamie Bogyo

Jamie Bogyo, Laura Pitt-Pulford
Jamie Bogyo, Laura Pitt-Pulford

Laura Pitt-Pulford
Laura Pitt-Pulford

Laura Pitt-Pulford, Danielle de Niese
Laura Pitt-Pulford, Danielle de Niese

Laura Pitt-Pulford, Jamie Bogyo
Laura Pitt-Pulford, Jamie Bogyo

Laura Pitt-Pulford, Michael Ball
Laura Pitt-Pulford, Michael Ball

Laura Pitt-Pulford, Michael Ball
Laura Pitt-Pulford, Michael Ball

Laura Pitt-Pulford, Jamie Bogyo, Michael Ball
Laura Pitt-Pulford, Jamie Bogyo, Michael Ball

Michael Ball
Michael Ball

Michael Ball, Danielle de Niese
Michael Ball, Danielle de Niese

Michael Ball, Jamie Bogyo
Michael Ball, Jamie Bogyo

Michael Ball, Laura Pitt-Pulford
Michael Ball, Laura Pitt-Pulford

Company
Company




Review: DEAD ON TIME - A MOVING MURDER MYSTERY, Belmond Trains Photo
Review: DEAD ON TIME - A MOVING MURDER MYSTERY, Belmond Trains

It’s 1951 and, as the nation prepares itself for the Festival of Britain, a heinous crime has been committed. After a murder most foul, ten suspects, a killer hiding in plain sight and around two hundred passengers-cum-amateur detectives find themselves all aboard the same train. It’s fair to say that Dead On Time knows how to set a scene even before we step aboard.

Photos: First Look at 42ND STREET at Curve, Leicester and Sadlers Wells Photo
Photos: First Look at 42ND STREET at Curve, Leicester and Sadler's Wells

Production photos have been released from 42nd Street at Curve, Leicester ahead of playing Sadler’s Wells. The production plays at Curve, Leicester until Saturday 3rd June, followed by a season at Sadler’s Wells, London from Wednesday 7th June 2023.

Riverside Studios Reveals Details For The Bitesize Festival 2023 Photo
Riverside Studios Reveals Details For The Bitesize Festival 2023

Bitesize Festival at Riverside Studios is back this summer with the largest programme in its history. From stand-up and musicals to drama and dance, the festival offers a taste of something new for everyone.

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For A STRANGE LOOP in London; Full Cast and Creative Team Reveale Photo
Photos: Inside Rehearsal For A STRANGE LOOP in London; Full Cast and Creative Team Revealed!

Final casting and the full creative team has been announced for the London season of the smash-hit musical A Strange Loop. A Strange Loop is transferring from Broadway to London’s Barbican Theatre for a one-time-only 12-week limited season from 17 June, with a producing team including the National Theatre, Jennifer Hudson and Alan Cumming among others.


