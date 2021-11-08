Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look At SUNDOWN KIKI at Young Vic Taking Part

Nov. 8, 2021  

Young Vic Taking Part today released production images for their upcoming production of Sundown Kiki, a bold celebration of Queer South London in all its glory, created with and performed by Queer young artists from the Global Majority.

Filling the Maria with sequins, celebratory togetherness, and a healthy dose of shade, Sundown Kiki brings the world of theatre and ballroom together in an explosive evening of music, dance, walking and partying.

Sundown Kiki will be streamed to audiences around the world on Thursday 11 November, 19:30 GMT.

The cast of Sundown Kiki includes Afi, Joshua Asaré, Jay Lafayette Coward, Millie George, Asa Haynes, Jasper Ryan-Cater, Laura Sérgio, Sarah-Angel Sharma, Akin Soul, Tatenda Shamiso, Diogo Varela and Emanuel Vuso.

Sundown Kiki sees Creative Direction by Jay Jay Revlon, Directed by Tristan Fynn-Aiduenu, with Dramaturgy by Frey Kwa Hawking, Sound Design and Composition by XANA, Lighting Design by Pablo Fernández Baz, Set Design by Khadija Raza, Costume Design by John Assis Bastos, with Movement Assistant Omar Jordan Phillips, Boris Karloff Trainee Assistant Director Raimu Itfum, Assistant Producer Dylan Verley, Stage Management by Sylvia Darkwa-Ohemeng and Assistant Stage Management by Raisa Daya.

Photo Credit: Aaron Imuere

