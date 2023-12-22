Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld UK / West End Awards

Photos: First Look at REHAB A New Musical at New Venue, Neon 194

Rehab deals with the subject of addition and mental health with warmth, humour and heart, written by people who understand it from the inside out.

By: Dec. 22, 2023

POPULAR

Review Roundup: STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW Opens in London's West End Photo 1 Review Roundup: STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW Opens in London's West End
The Magic Circle Honour Cast and Crew of UNBELIEVABLE Photo 2 The Magic Circle Honour Cast and Crew of UNBELIEVABLE
Andrew Lloyd Webber Wins Copyright Case Against Former Dancer Who Claimed He Wrote 'Memory Photo 3 Andrew Lloyd Webber Wins Copyright Case Against Former Dancer Who Claimed He Wrote 'Memory'
Photos: First Look at David Tennant and Cush Jumbo in MACBETH Photo 4 Photos: First Look at David Tennant and Cush Jumbo in MACBETH

Following a frenzied, sold-out and critically-lauded 2022 run at the Playground Theatre, Rehab, the exceptionally-funny, darkly-comic musical, is ready, once again, to sweep you up on an emotional journey through the soaring highs, and tragic lows, of the ‘guests’ of the Glade Rehab Centre – this time at an exciting new venue, Neon 194, 194 Piccadilly, St. James’s, London W1J 9LN from January 12, 2024. See photos of the production!

It’s 1999 and jaded 26-year-old pop star, Kid Pop, finds himself in court after being caught red- handed in a drug fuelled tabloid sting. An understanding judge gives Kid the choice between jail time or a rehabilitation centre for six weeks. It’s a no-brainer for Kid: rehab will be a holiday. But how could he have got it so wrong?

A very funny musical about a very serious topic, Rehab deals with the subject of addition and mental health with warmth, humour and heart, written by people who understand it from the inside out.

Written by Grant Black, Murray Lachlan Young and Elliot Davis and starring Keith Allen, Christian Maynard, Maiya Quansah-Breed, Jodie Steele and soul diva Mica Paris, John Barr, Carly Burns, Oscar Conlon-Morrey, Ben Mabberley, Simon Shorten, Rebecca Thornhill, Lucy Sinclair.

Photo Credit: Ollie Weait 

Photos: First Look at REHAB A New Musical at New Venue, Neon 194
Oscar Conlon-Morrey and Christian Maynard

Photos: First Look at REHAB A New Musical at New Venue, Neon 194
Simon Shorten and Christian Maynard

Photos: First Look at REHAB A New Musical at New Venue, Neon 194
Oscar Conlon-Morrey, Lucy Sinclair, Christian Maynard, Ben Mabberley, Rebecca Thornhill

Photos: First Look at REHAB A New Musical at New Venue, Neon 194
Christian Maynard, Maiya Quansah-Breed, Oscar Conlon-Morrey

Photos: First Look at REHAB A New Musical at New Venue, Neon 194
Rebecca Thornhill and Simon Shorten

Photos: First Look at REHAB A New Musical at New Venue, Neon 194
Gary Lloyd, Maiya Quansah-Breed, Mica Paris and Carly Burns

Photos: First Look at REHAB A New Musical at New Venue, Neon 194
Mica Paris and Christian Maynard

Photos: First Look at REHAB A New Musical at New Venue, Neon 194
Rebecca Thornhill, Christian Maynard, Lucy Sinclair

Photos: First Look at REHAB A New Musical at New Venue, Neon 194
John Barr and Maiya Quansah-Breed

Photos: First Look at REHAB A New Musical at New Venue, Neon 194
Jodie Steele and Keith Allen

Photos: First Look at REHAB A New Musical at New Venue, Neon 194
Ben Mabberley, Christin Maynard, Mica Paris, Carly Burns


BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - UK / West End

1
Review: LA LA LAND IN CONCERT, Royal Albert Hall Photo
Review: LA LA LAND IN CONCERT, Royal Albert Hall

Featuring music by Justin Hurwitz and elegant lyrics by Broadway babies Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, it stars Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone as its star-crossed lovers. The final chapter in the Royal Albert Hall’s Films in Concert series is a bona fide tear-jerker. Hurwitz conducts the Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra while Gosling and Stone fall in love on screen. It’s magical.

2
Critics Pick: Aliya Al-Hassans Best Theatre of 2023 Photo
Critics' Pick: Aliya Al-Hassan's Best Theatre of 2023

The pure joy of theatre is its ability to constantly renew and surprise. For me, 2023 saw a plethora of excellent musicals. Notoriously hard to get right, this year seemed to feature both clever revivals and future successes, many of which remained in my thoughts long after I left the theatre.

3
Opera Often Gets an Undeserved Kicking Says Glyndebourne Boss Photo
Opera Often Gets an Undeserved Kicking Says Glyndebourne Boss

“Opera often gets this kicking which it doesn’t deserve in my view,”  says Richard Davidson-Houston, the boss of Glyndebourne Opera.

4
Boxing Day Sale: Tickets From £25 for SISTER ACT at the Dominion Theatre Photo
Boxing Day Sale: Tickets From £25 for SISTER ACT at the Dominion Theatre

Boxing Day Sale: Tickets from £25 for Sister Act! Based on the beloved film, this story of music, mishaps and nuns on the run is a joyous and uplifting tale of finding your voice and singing out, with your sisters by your side.

More Hot Stories For You

REWIND to Premiere at New Diorama Theatre in JanuaryREWIND to Premiere at New Diorama Theatre in January
Video: Dujonna Gift & Sam Tutty Sing 'If I Believed' From TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK)Video: Dujonna Gift & Sam Tutty Sing 'If I Believed' From TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK)
ArtsEd Chair Resigns Following Bullying and Misconduct ExposéArtsEd Chair Resigns Following Bullying and Misconduct Exposé
Photos: First Look at REHAB A New Musical at New Venue, Neon 194Photos: First Look at REHAB A New Musical at New Venue, Neon 194

Videos

Inside Rehearsal For HADESTOWN in the West End Video
Inside Rehearsal For HADESTOWN in the West End
Watch a Conversation with the Year 7 Cast of HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD London Video
Watch a Conversation with the Year 7 Cast of HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD London
Watch An All New Trailer For TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK) at the Kiln Theatre Video
Watch An All New Trailer For TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK) at the Kiln Theatre
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
CHICAGO
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG
PURLIE VICTORIOUS

Recommended For You