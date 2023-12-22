Photos: First Look at REHAB A New Musical at New Venue, Neon 194

Following a frenzied, sold-out and critically-lauded 2022 run at the Playground Theatre, Rehab, the exceptionally-funny, darkly-comic musical, is ready, once again, to sweep you up on an emotional journey through the soaring highs, and tragic lows, of the ‘guests’ of the Glade Rehab Centre – this time at an exciting new venue, Neon 194, 194 Piccadilly, St. James’s, London W1J 9LN from January 12, 2024. See photos of the production!

It’s 1999 and jaded 26-year-old pop star, Kid Pop, finds himself in court after being caught red- handed in a drug fuelled tabloid sting. An understanding judge gives Kid the choice between jail time or a rehabilitation centre for six weeks. It’s a no-brainer for Kid: rehab will be a holiday. But how could he have got it so wrong?



A very funny musical about a very serious topic, Rehab deals with the subject of addition and mental health with warmth, humour and heart, written by people who understand it from the inside out.



Written by Grant Black, Murray Lachlan Young and Elliot Davis and starring Keith Allen, Christian Maynard, Maiya Quansah-Breed, Jodie Steele and soul diva Mica Paris, John Barr, Carly Burns, Oscar Conlon-Morrey, Ben Mabberley, Simon Shorten, Rebecca Thornhill, Lucy Sinclair.

Photo Credit: Ollie Weait