Photos: First Look At HAY FEVER Starring Christine Baranski and Richard E. Grant

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Directed by Emily Burns, Hay Fever will play at Wyndham’s Theatre, a Delfont Mackintosh Theatre, for a strictly limited engagement. Check out the photo!

HAY FEVER marks Christine Baranski’s West End debut and Richard E. Grant’s return to the West End stage after 20 years.

It’s LOATHSOME being looked after. Last year, Judith retired from her life-on-stage. Already, she misses the applause. Idling away at their country home, the rest of the family – reclusive novelist husband David and failure-to-launch children Sorrel and Simon – are too self-involved to be a good audience. So, Judith invites a young fan as her guest for the weekend. But unbeknownst to her, each of the Blisses have a guest of their own arriving at the very same time. Completely unsuited to hosting and allergic to compromise, the house quickly erupts into a chaos of parlour games, put-downs and unrequested encores.

Performances will run September 22 - December 12 with a press night on October 1. Tickets are now on sale and can be purchased at Hay Fever's website. Christine Baranski is an Emmy, two-time Tony, Screen Actors Guild, Drama Desk, and American Comedy Award winner. Baranski can be seen starring as Agnes Van Rhijn in the acclaimed HBO series The Gilded Age, from Downton Abbey creator Julian Fellowes. Baranski received a 2024 Emmy Award nomination for her performance in the series, which is currently in production on its fourth season. For her performance as Diane Lockhart on the CBS series, The Good Wife, Baranski received six Emmy Award nominations and two Critics’ Choice Television Award nominations. She then starred as the beloved character in the critically acclaimed spinoff, The Good Fight, which earned her four Critics’ Choice Television Award nominations, a Golden Globe nomination, and TCA Award nomination. Last May, Baranski co-starred opposite Nicole Kidman in the second season of Hulu’s Nine Perfect Strangers. Other memorable roles on screen include Mamma Mia!, Cybill, How the Grinch Stole Christmas, The Big Bang Theory, Frasier, Bowfinger, Cruel Intentions, The Birdcage, Into the Woods, Chicago and many more. Baranski’s illustrious on-stage career includes performances in The Real Thing, Rumors, Hurlyburly, Boeing-Boeing, and The House of Blue Leaves, to name a few. Baranski received an Honorary Doctorate from Juilliard, and in 2018, was inducted into the Theatre Hall of Fame. Richard E. Grant is an award-winning actor whose body of work spans from stage to screen. Films include: Savage House, Ladies First, Nuremberg, Thursday Murder Club, Death of a Unicorn, The Lesson, Saltburn, Star Wars - Rise of Skywalker, Everybody’s Talking About Jamie, Logan, The Iron Lady, Gosford Park, Portrait of a Lady, Jack & Sarah, Dracula, The Age of Innocence, The Player, Pret a Porter, LA Story, Henry & June, How to Get Ahead in Advertising and Withnail & I. He received Golden Globe, SAG, BAFTA & Oscar nominations for Best Supporting Actor in Can You Ever Forgive Me?. Richard also wrote and directed Wah-Wah based on his childhood in Swaziland. His TV credits include: The Other Bennet Sister, Too Much, The Franchise, Dispatches From Elsewhere, Loki, Game of Thrones, Downton Abbey, Trial & Retribution, Girls, Jekyll & Hyde and The Scarlet Pimpernel. His theatre credits include: My Fair Lady for Sydney Opera/Chicago Opera), The Importance of Being Earnest at the Aldwych theatre, The Play What I Wrote at Wyndham’s Theatre, Otherwise Engaged at the Criterion, A Midsummer Night’s Dream at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre and Tramway Road at the Lyric Theatre.

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