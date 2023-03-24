Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look At English National Opera's THE DEAD CITY (DIE TOTE STADT)

Annilese Miskimmon (the ENO’s Artistic Director) directs the new production of Erich Wolfgang Korngold’s opera.

Mar. 24, 2023  

See production images for the English National Opera's The Dead City (Die tote Stadt), running 25 March - 8 April 2023.

Annilese Miskimmon (the ENO's Artistic Director) directs the new production of Erich Wolfgang Korngold's The Dead City (Die tote Stadt). Promising to fulfil Miskimmon's acclaimed directorial style, this production will find the romance at the heart of Korngold's story, sung in English based on a translation by Kelley Rourke.

Composed in 1920 post-war Europe, Korngold's cult classic opera The Dead City is a psychological exploration of loss. Grieving for his wife Marie, Paul shuts himself away in their home fixated on her memory, until an encounter with her doppelgänger turns the world on its head as he grapples with the blurred boundaries between his memories and newfound desires.

At the age of 23, Korngold composed The Dead City (Die tote Stadt) which became commonly known as his strongest operatic work. The opera was adapted from Georges Rodenbach's 1892 novel Bruges-la-Morte, which was then adapted by librettist Paul Schott - a pseudonym for Erich and Julius Korngold, the father and son duo who wrote the libretto together.

Whilst a notable composer of classical compositions, Korngold is known primarily as one of the most influential pioneers in Hollywood score-writing. During World War II, Korngold relocated from Austria to Hollywood due to the political turmoil in Europe, fleeing as a Jew from the rise of the Nazi regime. This move marked a transition into a new stage of Korngold's career as a composer for film where he became a hugely influential figure best known for his Golden Age of Hollywood film scores. The roots of this can be found in The Dead City - remarkably cinematic in its score, the music is incredibly accessible to modern ears, perfect for those new to opera.

Annilese Miskimmon, Director and ENO's Artistic Director, says: 'I am delighted to bring Korngold's rarely performed cult classic The Dead City (Die tote Stadt) to life at the London Coliseum with a world-class group of singers and musicians. With the help of Korngold's cinematic score, we will be taking new audiences and our ENO regulars to the romantic world this groundbreaking composer has created.'

'Based on the novella by Georges Rodenbach that also helped inspire Hitchcock's Vertigo, the opera starts off in reality, before dissolving into a dark dreamscape of hallucination. This story of a man learning to move on to a new life after the untimely death of his beloved wife is utterly romantic and enigmatically surreal as a stranger he sees on a city street seems to be the living incarnation of his dead love. The audience are confronted with questions about holding on versus letting go, and whether memories are real or illusionary.'

Leading the award-winning ENO Orchestra, expanded to 88 musicians, is Ukrainian Conductor Kirill Karabits. Karabits is a Chief Conductor of the Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra and is returning to the London Coliseum following his ENO debut in 2010 for Rufus Norris' Don Giovanni where he 'drew exceptionally fine playing' (The Guardian) from the Orchestra.

Making his ENO debut is Swiss tenor Rolf Romei who is performing the role of Paul. Romei is returning to the role having previously performed it at the Enescu Festival in 2021. His other past performances have taken him to opera houses in Stuttgart, Darmstadt, Bern, Düsseldorf and Graz, the Komische Oper Berlin, the Theater an der Wien, the Teatro Real in Madrid, the Edinburgh Festival, the Ruhrtriennale and the Bavarian State Opera.

Making her ENO debut is British soprano Allison Oakes who is performing the role of Marietta - the doppelgänger of Paul's late wife Marie; and she will also be the voice of Marie. Oakes has previously sung these roles with Hamburg State Opera in 2018 where she 'scale[d] the heights of Korngold's music with soaring beauty' (Bachtrack). She has performed in opera houses including Staatsoper Hamburg, Deutsche Oper Berlin, the Metropolitan Opera, Bayreuth Festival, and Semperoper Dresden. Actress Lauren Bridle is playing the non-singing role of Paul's late wife, Marie.

Making a highly anticipated return to the ENO in the role of Brigitta is mezzo-soprano Dame Sarah Connolly, hailed as 'one of Britain's finest operatic exports' (The Times). Connolly most recently sang in the ENO's concert performance of Mozart's Requiem at the London Coliseum which was broadcast on BBC Two in November 2020. Her opera engagements have taken her around the world, including the Metropolitan Opera, Royal Opera House, Paris Opera, La Scala Millan, the Vienna and Munich State Operas, and the Bayreuth, Glyndebourne, and Aix-en-Provence Festivals.

Norwegian baritone Audun Iversen is singing the roles of Frank/Fritz. He is making a long-awaited return to the ENO following his performance in Eugene Onegin in 2011's 'superb' (The Telegraph) production, directed by Deborah Warner.

Performing the role of Juliette is former Harewood Artist and Welsh soprano Rhian Lois. Lois makes an exciting return to the ENO after her 'heart-rending' (The Arts Desk) performance as Janine/Ofwarren in The Handmaid's Tale in the 2021/22 Season.

British mezzo-soprano Clare Presland is returning to the London Coliseum to perform the role of Lucienne. Her previous performance at the ENO was in the role of Hermia for the critically acclaimed production of A Midsummer Night's Dream in 2018.

Former Harewood Artist and British tenor William Morgan is returning to the ENO to perform the role of Victorin. He will be joined on stage by UK-based Australian tenor Hubert Francis, an alumni of the Royal Opera House's Young Artist Programme, making his ENO debut in the role of Graf Albert.

Current Harewood Artist and South African tenor Innocent Masuku will be returning to the London Coliseum stage for his fourth engagement of the 2022/23 Season in the role of Gastone. Joining this stellar cast on stage is the award-winning ENO Chorus.

Miriam Buether is the Set Designer, Nicky Gillibrand is the Costume Designer, James Farncombe is the Lighting Designer, and Imogen Knight is the Movement Director and Intimacy Coordinator.

The Dead City (Die tote Stadt) opens on Saturday 25 March for 6 performances: Mar 25, 28, 31 and Apr 3, 6 at 19.30. Apr 8 at 15.00. British Sign Language performance: Monday 3 April, 19.30

Photo Credit: Helen Murray

William Morgan, Clare Presland, Rhian Lois, Innocent Masuku, Hubert Francis, Audun Iversen

William Morgan, Clare Presland, Lauren Bridle, Rhian Lois, Innocent Masuku

Sarah Connolly, Rolf Romei, Audun Iversen

Sarah Connolly, Rolf Romei

Rolf Romei, William Morgan, Clare Presland, Hubert Francis, Innocent Masuku, Rhian Lois, Lauren Bridle

Rolf Romei, Sarah Connolly, ENO Chorus

Rolf Romei, Rhian Lois, William Morgan, Clare Presland, Hubert Francis, Innocent Masuku

Rolf Romei, Lauren Bridle

Rolf Romei, Ensemble

Rolf Romei, ENO Chorus

Allison Oakes, Lauren Bridle

Allison Oakes and Ensemble

Allison Oakes, Audun Iversen

Allison Oakes

Rolf Romei, Audun Iversen

Rolf Romei

Rhian Lois, Clare Presland, Hubert Francis, Allison Oakes, William Morgan, Innocent Masuku, Audun Iversen

Lauren Bridle, Rolf Romei

Lauren Bridle

Innocent Masuku

ENO Chorus

Clare Presland, Rhian Lois, Allison Oakes, William Morgan, Audun Iversen, Ensemble

Clare Presland, Innocent Masuku, Rhian Lois, Allison Oakes, William Morgan, Hubert Francis, Audun Iversen

Rolf Romei, Audun Iversen

Rolf Romei, Allison Oakes




Review: OF MICE AND MEN, Birmingham Rep Photo
Review: OF MICE AND MEN, Birmingham Rep
John Steinbeck's 1937 novel, set in California during the Great Depression, may be a period piece, but the parallels with current life in the UK are unmistakable. Dealing with themes of poverty, displacement, prejudice and the desperation for independence, Of Mice and Men makes a timely return to the Birmingham Rep stage in this new production directed by Iqbal Khan.
SWEENEY TODD - THE VICTORIAN MELODRAMA Comes to Wiltons Music Hall Photo
SWEENEY TODD - THE VICTORIAN MELODRAMA Comes to Wilton's Music Hall
The story of Sweeney Todd first appeared on the stage in London in 1847 at Britannia Theatre, Hoxton, in a melodrama, 'The String of Pearls', based on a popular “penny dreadful” serialised story.
Photos: All New Portraits of the Cast of SHREK THE MUSICAL UK Tour Photo
Photos: All New Portraits of the Cast of SHREK THE MUSICAL UK Tour
All new photos have been released of some of the principal cast in character ahead of the upcoming Shrek The Musical UK and Ireland Tour.
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG At Southwark Playhouse Leads NYMT Season Of Summer Musicals Photo
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG At Southwark Playhouse Leads NYMT Season Of Summer Musicals
This summer, National Youth Music Theatre will present three major musicals. Learn more about the full lineup here!

