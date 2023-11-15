Photos: First Look At Dujonna Gift and Sam Tutty In TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK)

Kiln Theatre has released first look photos of the new British musical Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York).

The production recently announced an extension through until 20 January 2024 due to public demand. The show which has its first sold-out preview this evening, features Dujonna Gift (Hamilton) and Sam Tutty (Dear Evan Hansen – Olivier Award for Best Actor in a Musical).

This new Kiln production, completing the theatre’s current season, is written by Jim Barne and Kit Buchan and is directed and choreographed by Tim Jackson. The production opens on 16 November and runs until 20 January 2024.

Dougal is a naive, impossibly upbeat Brit, flying to New York for his Dad’s second wedding. The Dad he’s never known.

Waiting for him at the airport is Robin, the sister of the bride. She’s a native New Yorker, she’s late for work, and she doesn’t have time to stop and see the sights.

Instant attraction? Definitely not.

But with an extravagant wedding approaching and the city at their feet - anything could happen.

