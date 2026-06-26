Photos: DOG MAN: THE MUSICAL in Rehearsal Ahead of UK Tour

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New rehearsal photos have been released from the European premiere of Dog Man: The Musical as the company prepare to embark on a major UK tour. This new musical is based on the worldwide bestselling book series by Dav Pilkey, also creator of Captain Underpants and Cat Kid Comic Club. Dog Man: The Musical comes to the UK after playing to packed houses in the US where it had multiple sell-out Off-Broadway seasons and US tours. Check out the photos below!

The tour will have a run at Southbank Centre from 29 July – 16 August (Press Performance will be 4 August at 2.30pm). The UK tour venues include Leicester Curve (16-19 July), Crewe Lyceum (21-23 July), Southend Palace (18-20 August), Hertford Beam (24-26 August), Wolverhampton Grand (28-29 August), Eastbourne Devonshire Park (4-5 September), Darlington Hippodrome (11-13 September), Torquay Princess Theatre (26-27 September), Halifax Victoria (3-4 October), Cambridge Arts Theatre (8-10 October), Cardiff Wales Millennium Centre (16-17 October), Fareham Live (23-25 October) and Wycombe Swan (26-28 October). Further dates for 2027 are to be announced. Tickets are now on sale at www.Dogman.live.

This musical has a book and lyrics by Kevin Del Aguila (two-time Emmy Award-winning writer of the PBS show Peg + Cat), music by Brad Alexander (Drama Desk-nominated See Rock City & Other Destinations); and is directed and choreographed by Jen Wineman (NY: Less Than 50%).

Best friends George and Harold have been creating comics for years, but now that they’re 10, they figure it's time to level up and write a musical based on their favourite character, Dog Man, the crime-biting sensation who is part dog, part man, and ALL HERO!! How hard could it be?

With the head of a dog and the body of a policeman, Dog Man loves to fight crime and chew on the furniture. But while trying his best to be a good boy, can he save the city from Flippy the cyborg fish and his army of Beasty Buildings? Can he catch Petey, the world’s most evil cat, who has cloned himself to exact revenge on the doggy do-gooder? And will George and Harold finish their show before lunchtime?

The original creative team for Dog Man: The Musical also includes scenic design by Timothy R. Mackabee (Broadway’s The Elephant Man; Guards at the Taj, Lucille Lortel Award); costume design by Heidi Leigh Hanson (Regional: The Addams Family Musical, How I Learned to Drive); lighting design by David Lander (Broadway’s The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical; Benghal Tiger at the Baghdad Zoo, Drama Desk Award); original sound design by Emma Wilk (NY: The Waiting Game, Regional: The Heiress); orchestrations by Lloyd Kikoler. Paul Herbert (Rob Brydon Songs and Stories, UK, Australia, NZ tour and The Wipers Times, West End /UK Tour) joins the team for the European premiere as Musical Director and Pearson Casting will be Casting Director.

Casting includes Vanessa Dumatey (I’m Every Woman, Hackney Empire & UK Tour; The Tina Turner Musical, Aldwych Theatre, West End) as Flippy, Sam Kipling (Les Misérables, Sondheim Theatre; The Mikado Wilton’s Music Hall & UK Tour) as Petey, Peter Lavery (Becoming Nancy, Birmingham Repertory Theatre; Jack and the Beanstalk, Ipswich Regent Theatre) as Harold, Ricardo Mendes (Carmen, ENO London Coliseum; Pinocchio, The Alhambra Theatre) as George, Rebecca-Jo Roberts (Beauty and the Beast, The Theatre Chipping Norton; Stalled: A New Musical, King's Head Theatre) as L’il Petey and Renan Teodoro (Anyone Can Whistle, Southwark Playhouse; I Am Harvey Milk, European Premiere) as Dog Man. The cast is completed by Richener Bissereth, Shannon Bourne and Robert Wilkes.

Photo Credit: Mark Senior

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