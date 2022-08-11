Photos: Check Out All New Photos of the Cast of MILLENNIALS

Joining the cast of brand-new British musical, Millennials, from 9 August is Georgina Castle (Cinderella), Lucca Chadwick-Patel (Legally Blonde), Jarnéia Richard- Noel (SIX the Musical), Cleve September (Hamilton), Rhys Taylor (Book of Mormon) and Becca Wickes (Heathers the Musical).

Written and composed by Elliot Clay, this powerful and uplifting collection of songs runs the gamut of modern pop-music and sends musical theatre hurtling into the 21st Century.

Elliot Clay is an award-nominated composer, lyricist, and actor for musicals, plays and film. He wrote and starred in his debut musical 'The State of Things' (Jack Studio Theatre) and has performed on the West End and UK and International Tours including Million Dollar Quartet, Peter Pan, Oliver!, The Wizard of OZ.

Millennials turns up the microphone on the lives, the losses, and the frustrations of young people in the modern world.

A generation that is so often defined by tabloid headlines, tweets and, of course, avocados, has picked up the mic and transported us inside their extraordinarily ordinary lives.

Millennials is produced by The Other Palace, written and composed by Elliot Clay, with direction by Hannah Benson. Arrangements, sound production and musical supervision by Auburn Jam and choreography by Tinovimbanashe Sibanda, with design and lighting design from Andrew Exeter and costume styling by Rory Mcnerney.

Photo Credit: Danny Kaan