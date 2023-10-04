Photos: Cast Set For New Musical STARTER FOR TEN at the Bristol Old Vic; First Look!

Initial casting has been announced for the major new musical Starter for Ten, introducing a new generation of young actors with a wealth of musical theatre talent between them. This bright, big-hearted show will receive its world premiere at Bristol Old Vic from 29 February – 30 March 2024 as part of Nancy Medina’s inaugural season as Artistic Director.

Based on the hilarious coming-of-age novel by David Nicholls (One Day, Us, Sweet Sorrow) and the popular 2006 film adaptation starring James McAvoy, Benedict Cumberbatch, James Corden and Rebecca Hall, this tale of love, class and growing up in the 1980s is set in Bristol against the backdrop of legendary British quiz show University Challenge.



Starring in the leading role, Adam Bregman plays the Southend-born, Bristol-bound undergraduate, ‘Brian’. Currently training at The Royal Conservatoire of Scotland, his previous theatre includes Sing Street (Huntington Theatre) and Bar Mitzvah Boy (Upstairs At The Gatehouse). His film and TV credits include: The Effects Of Lying (ITVX), Genius/Picasso (National Geographic), Tolkien (Fox Searchlight Pictures) and Call Me Alvy (Turn The Slate Productions).



Making her stage debut, Eubha Akilade takes the role of ‘Rebecca’, Glasweigan rabble-rouser and Brian’s closest friend on campus. Eubha began her acting career in 2014 when she landed the regular role of Lily Watson in the CBBC hit series Eve, a role she played for 3 series. As the regular character of Ines Le Breton, she filmed 3 seasons of the hit Hulu/Disney show Find Me In Paris and since then has appeared in BBC Studios/World Productions The Diplomat as recurring character Amy Callaghan, ITV’s Six Four as recurring character Olivia O’Neill and most recently has been filming her second series of BBC’s Shetland where she plays the regular character of PC Lorna Burns. She will also soon be seen in Northern Ireland Screen’s feature film Housejackers.



Stephenson Ardern-Sodje plays Brian’s childhood best friend ‘Spencer’. His musical credentials include the role of Spike in Rock Follies (Chichester Festival Theatre); the lead role of Daniel in Once on This Island (Regent’s Park Theatre); Simba in Disney’s The Lion King (UK & Ireland tour); and Hamilton: An American Musical (Cameron Mackintosh Ltd). Other theatre includes A Midsummer Night’s Dream, As You Like It and The Tempest (Globe Theatre tour). Television includes Mood (BBC) and Breeders (Sky).



The Challenge team also features Miracle Chance in the role of ‘Lucy’, always calm in a crisis and a quiz fanatic. Miracle is currently in rehearsal for the National Theatre production of The Witches. Recent theatre work includes the role of Veronica Sawyer in Heathers and Be More Chill (both for BKL productions); The Witchfinder’s Sister and Priscilla Queen of the Desert (both Queens Theatre Hornchurch) and Rocky Horror Show as Columbia (Trafalgar Entertainment).



The role of ‘Alice’, student am-dram celebrity and Brian’s unrequited crush, is played by Emily Lane. Emily’s musical theatre career began as a child playing Brigitta Von Trapp in The Sound of Music (Really Useful Group production) and Young Cosette in Les Misérables for Cameron Mackintosh productions. She most recently played the lead role of Anna in the West End production of Frozen (Theatre Royal Drury Lane). Other credits include Elle Woods in the ArtsEd production of Legally Blonde in 2019.



Will Jennings plays ‘Patrick’, the Bristol Challenge team captain and Brian’s biggest critic. Will’s West End theatre credits include Les Miserables (Sondheim Theatre, West End); The Mousetrap (St Martin’s Theatre) and Avenue Q (Gatehouse Theatre, London), alongside UK tours of Shrek the Musical (UK tour) and Benidorm Live (UK tour). Further theatre credits include The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee (Broadway Theatre, Catford); The Night Pirates (Rose Theatre, Kingston); Stravinsky’s The Soldier’s Tale (Royal College of Music); Cinderella (New Wimbledon Theatre); Dick Whittington (Salisbury Playhouse) and Sleeping Beauty (Milton Keynes Theatre).



Emma Hall and Charlie Parham said: “It is so exciting to be working with a new generation of extremely talented young actors. In exactly the same way that the film ‘Starter for 10’ was instrumental in launching the careers of so many young British stars (James McAvoy, Benedict Cumberbatch, Rebecca Hall, Dominic Cooper and James Corden to name but a few!), we have seized this opportunity to champion and showcase the stars of tomorrow.”



Further casting to be announced later this year when the lead roles of Professor Bowman, Brian’s mum Irene Jackson, and the iconic quizmaster Bamber Gascoigne will be revealed.



David Nicholls, author of the bestselling novel Starter for Ten, said “20 years after publication, it’s such a thrill that Brian’s misadventures are being brought to the stage, and by such a brilliant, dynamic team.”



Starter for Ten has book and lyrics co-written by Emma Hall and Charlie Parham, Artistic Directors of Antic Productions. The 80s-inspired original score and lyrics are composed by queer, pop-punk composers Tom Rasmussen (who recently supported Rina Sawayama and Self Esteem on UK tour with their debut album, Body Building) and Hatty Carman. The production will be directed by Charlie Parham, choreographed by Shelley Maxwell, with set and costume design by Olivier Award-nominee Frankie Bradshaw, sound design by Gregory Clarke and casting by Will Burton for GBC.



