Photos: CATS in Rehearsal at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre
The production is running from 25 July to 19 September 2026.
All new photos have been released from rehearsal for CATS at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre. The production is running from 25 July to 19 September 2026. Check out the photos below!
With a score featuring Old Deuteronomy, Macavity: The Mystery Cat, The Jellicle Ball and the chart-topping hit Memory, this brand-new production of CATS, directed and choreographed by Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre Artistic Director Drew McOnie (Brigadoon, Jesus Christ Superstar), is sure to be one of the theatrical events of 2026.
The cast incldues Fin Adams (Alonzo), Carla Bertran (Electra / Co-Dance Captain), Elliot Broadfoot (Bustopher Jones), Grace Burrows (Offstage Swing), Matthew Caputo (Skimbleshanks), Josie Chambers-Sims (Syllabub), Briana Craig (Rumpleteazer), Katie Dunsden (Bombalurina), Joshua-Samuel Freeman (Tumblebrutus), Regan Garcia (Pouncival), Aaron Jenkins (Offstage Swing), Hannah Joseph (Victoria), Taziva-Faye Katsande (Tantomile),Melanie La Barrie (Old Deuteronomy), Diante Lodge (Macavity (Admetus)), Owen McHugh (George ), Danny Nattrass(Mungojerrie), Millie O'Connell (Demeter), Andrew Parfitt (Coricopat), Charlotte Riby (Jennyanydots (Gumbie Cat)), Nathan Rigg ( Offstage Swing), Lucie-Mae Sumner (Jellylorum (Griddlebone)), Jaydon Vijn (Rum Tum Tugger), Jack Wilcox (Munkustrap), Gary Wilmot (Gus), Rachael Wooding (Grizabella), Jet Yau (Mr. Mistoffelees / Quaxo), Taela Yeomans-Brown (Offstage Swing / Co-Dance Captain) and Patricia Zhou (Cassandra).
From Euston station to Victoria Grove, the strays and rebels of London gather under the Jellicle moon in the hope they’ll be the chosen one. And each of them asks, because each of them dares, who will it be?
Photo Credit: Mark Senior
Regan Garcia and Hannah Joseph
Regan Garcia and cast
Patricia Zhou, Jack Wilcox and cast
Owen McHugh and cast
Millie O'Connell and cast
Melanie La Barrie, Gary Wilmot and cast
Lucie-Mae Sumner, Elliot Broadfoot and cast
Katie Dunsden, Diante Lodge and Millie O'Connell
Josie Chambers-Sims, Taziva-Faye Katsande and cast
Josie Chambers-Sims and Melanie La Barrie
Josie Chambers-Sims and cast
Drew McOnie (director & choreographer)
Drew McOnie (director & choreographer) and cast
Diante Lodge
Charlotte Riby and cast
Cast
Cast
Briana Craig and Danny Nattrass
Jack Wilcox, Patricia Zhou and cast
Jack Wilcox, Jet Yau and cast