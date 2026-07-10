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Photos: CATS in Rehearsal at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre

The production is running from 25 July to 19 September 2026.

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All new photos have been released from rehearsal for CATS at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre. The production is running from 25 July to 19 September 2026. Check out the photos below! 

With a score featuring Old Deuteronomy, Macavity: The Mystery Cat, The Jellicle Ball and the chart-topping hit Memory, this brand-new production of CATS, directed and choreographed by Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre Artistic Director Drew McOnie (Brigadoon, Jesus Christ Superstar), is sure to be one of the theatrical events of 2026.

The cast incldues Fin Adams (Alonzo), Carla Bertran (Electra / Co-Dance Captain), Elliot Broadfoot (Bustopher Jones), Grace Burrows (Offstage Swing), Matthew Caputo (Skimbleshanks), Josie Chambers-Sims (Syllabub), Briana Craig (Rumpleteazer), Katie Dunsden (Bombalurina), Joshua-Samuel Freeman (Tumblebrutus), Regan Garcia (Pouncival), Aaron Jenkins (Offstage Swing), Hannah Joseph (Victoria), Taziva-Faye Katsande (Tantomile),Melanie La Barrie (Old Deuteronomy), Diante Lodge (Macavity (Admetus)), Owen McHugh (George ), Danny Nattrass(Mungojerrie), Millie O'Connell (Demeter), Andrew Parfitt (Coricopat), Charlotte Riby (Jennyanydots (Gumbie Cat)), Nathan Rigg ( Offstage Swing), Lucie-Mae Sumner (Jellylorum (Griddlebone)), Jaydon Vijn (Rum Tum Tugger), Jack Wilcox (Munkustrap), Gary Wilmot (Gus), Rachael Wooding (Grizabella), Jet Yau (Mr. Mistoffelees / Quaxo), Taela Yeomans-Brown (Offstage Swing / Co-Dance Captain) and Patricia Zhou (Cassandra). 

From Euston station to Victoria Grove, the strays and rebels of London gather under the Jellicle moon in the hope they’ll be the chosen one. And each of them asks, because each of them dares, who will it be?

Photo Credit: Mark Senior

Photos: CATS in Rehearsal at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre Image


Regan Garcia and Hannah Joseph

Photos: CATS in Rehearsal at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre Image


Regan Garcia and cast

Photos: CATS in Rehearsal at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre Image


Rachael Wooding

Photos: CATS in Rehearsal at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre Image


Patricia Zhou, Jack Wilcox and cast

Photos: CATS in Rehearsal at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre Image


Owen McHugh and cast

Photos: CATS in Rehearsal at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre Image


Millie O'Connell and cast

Photos: CATS in Rehearsal at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre Image


Melanie La Barrie, Gary Wilmot and cast

Photos: CATS in Rehearsal at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre Image


Matthew Caputo

Photos: CATS in Rehearsal at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre Image


Lucie-Mae Sumner, Elliot Broadfoot and cast

Photos: CATS in Rehearsal at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre Image


Katie Dunsden, Diante Lodge and Millie O'Connell

Photos: CATS in Rehearsal at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre Image


Josie Chambers-Sims, Taziva-Faye Katsande and cast

Photos: CATS in Rehearsal at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre Image


Josie Chambers-Sims and Melanie La Barrie

Photos: CATS in Rehearsal at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre Image


Josie Chambers-Sims and cast

Photos: CATS in Rehearsal at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre Image


Jaydon Vijn

Photos: CATS in Rehearsal at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre Image


Hannah Joseph

Photos: CATS in Rehearsal at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre Image


Drew McOnie (director & choreographer)

Photos: CATS in Rehearsal at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre Image


Drew McOnie (director & choreographer) and cast

Photos: CATS in Rehearsal at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre Image


Diante Lodge

Photos: CATS in Rehearsal at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre Image


Charlotte Riby and cast

Photos: CATS in Rehearsal at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre Image


Cast

Photos: CATS in Rehearsal at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre Image


Cast

Photos: CATS in Rehearsal at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre Image


Briana Craig and Danny Nattrass

Photos: CATS in Rehearsal at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre Image


Jack Wilcox, Patricia Zhou and cast

Photos: CATS in Rehearsal at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre Image


Jack Wilcox, Jet Yau and cast

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