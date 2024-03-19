Photos: Behind the Scenes of the UK and Ireland Tour of BONNIE & CLYDE THE MUSICAL

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



All new photos have been released from behind the scenes of the UK and Ireland tour of BONNIE & CLYDE THE MUSICAL. The images give a unique insight behind the curtain as the hit production opens this week at Sunderland Empire from Tue 19 - Sat 23 March.

Bonnie & Clyde The Musical will continue its major tour visiting Cardiff, Southampton, Aberdeen, Glasgow, Woking, Bath, Manchester, Nottingham, Southend, Belfast, Bradford, Milton Keynes, Blackpool, Edinburgh, Cheltenham, Dublin, Brighton, Birmingham, Portsmouth, High Wycombe, Newcastle, Sheffield, Bromley and Northampton.

Catherine Tyldesley makes her musical theatre debut as Blanche Barrow, sharing the role with Daisy Wood-Davis at certain venues. Alex James-Hatton plays the role of Clyde through to 27 July with Nate Landskroner then taking over the role for the remainder of the tour.

​Katie Tonkinson plays Bonnie Parker alongside Sam Ferriday as Marvin “Buck” Barrow. R&B and Soul singer-songwriter Jaz Ellington stars as The Preacher at select venues. Nate Landskroner will alternate the role of Clyde Barrow at midweek matinee performances with Lauren Jones alternating the role of Bonnie Parker on Saturday matinee performances.

AJ Lewis shares the role of The Preacher at certain venues and Daniel Reid-Walters plays Ted Hinton.

They are joined by Taryn Sudding as Cumie Barrow/Governor Miriam Ferguson, Alexander Evans as Henry Barrow/Deputy Johnson/Ensemble, Andrew Berlin as Captain Frank Hamer/Ensemble, James Mateo-Salt as Sheriff Schmid/Ensemble, Callum Henderson as Bud/Archie/ Ensemble, Jasmine Beel as Stella/Emma Parker/Ensemble, Oonagh Cox as Eleanore/On-Stage Swing, Michael Cortez as Off-Stage Swing/ Resident Director and Olivia Lallo as Off-Stage Swing/Dance Captain.

​The UK & Ireland tour of Bonnie & Clyde The Musical follows hot on the heels of two hell-raising hit seasons in London’s West End at the Arts Theatre and the Garrick Theatre. The eagerly-awaited West End cast album was released in July and is available on all streaming platforms.

Bonnie & Clyde The Musical is the story of two small-town kids from the middle of nowhere who became the biggest folk heroes in all America. They craved adventure - and each other. Fearless, shameless, and alluring, this is the electrifying story of love, adventure and crime that captured the attention of an entire nation.

Photo Credit: Kris Askey