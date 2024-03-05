Photos: BONNIE & CLYDE Cast Pose With a Vintage 1929 Ford Model A Saloon

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



This week, the principal cast of the first-ever UK & Ireland of BONNIE & CLYDE THE MUSICAL set off on the road in a vintage 1929 Ford Model A Saloon as the tour moves to Wolverhampton Grand from Tuesday 5 - Saturday 9 March 2024.

Winner of Best New Musical (What’sOnStage Awards 2023), Bonnie & Clyde The Musicalthen continues its major tour visiting Wolverhampton, Norwich, Sunderland, Cardiff, Southampton, Aberdeen, Glasgow, Woking, Bath, Manchester, Nottingham, Southend, Belfast, Bradford, Milton Keynes, Blackpool, Edinburgh, Cheltenham, Dublin, Brighton, Birmingham, Portsmouth, High Wycombe, Newcastle, Sheffield, Bromley and Northampton.

Catherine Tyldesley makes her musical theatre debut as Blanche Barrow, sharing the role with Daisy Wood-Davis at certain venues. Danny Hatchard will also make his musical theatre debut, sharing the role of Clyde Barrow across the tour with Alex James-Hatton who opens the tour in the role.

Katie Tonkinson plays Bonnie Parker alongside Sam Ferriday as Marvin “Buck” Barrow. R&B and Soul singer-songwriter Jaz Ellington stars as The Preacher at select venues. Nate Landskroner will alternate the role of Clyde Barrow at midweek matinee performances with Lauren Jones alternating the role of Bonnie Parker on Saturday matinee performances.

AJ Lewis shares the role of The Preacher at certain venues and Daniel Reid-Walters plays Ted Hinton.

They are joined by Taryn Sudding as Cumie Barrow/Governor Miriam Ferguson, Alexander Evans as Henry Barrow/Deputy Johnson/Ensemble, Andrew Berlin as Captain Frank Hamer/Ensemble, James Mateo-Salt as Sheriff Schmid/Ensemble, Callum Henderson as Bud/Archie/ Ensemble, Jasmine Beel as Stella/Emma Parker/Ensemble, Oonagh Cox as Eleanore/On-Stage Swing, Michael Cortez as Off-Stage Swing/ Resident Director and Olivia Lallo as Off-Stage Swing/Dance Captain.

The UK & Ireland tour of Bonnie & Clyde The Musical follows hot on the heels of two hell-raising hit seasons in London’s West End at the Arts Theatre and the Garrick Theatre. The eagerly-awaited West End cast album was released in July and is available on all streaming platforms.

Bonnie & Clyde The Musical is the story of two small-town kids from the middle of nowhere who became the biggest folk heroes in all America. They craved adventure - and each other. Fearless, shameless, and alluring, this is the electrifying story of love, adventure and crime that captured the attention of an entire nation.

The production features music by multi-Grammy®, Tony® and Emmy® Award nominee Frank Wildhorn (Jekyll & Hyde, The Scarlett Pimpernell, Death Note), lyrics by Tony® and Oscar® winner Don Black (Sunset Boulevard, Aspects of Love), a book by Emmy® Award nominee Ivan Menchell (Blended [movie], The Cemetery Club, Death Note The Musical).