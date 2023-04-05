Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Ariana DeBose Performs at the London Palladium

Apr. 05, 2023  

Oscar, BAFTA, and SAG Award winning actor, singer, and dancer ARIANA DEBOSE performed at the London Palladium on Saturday 1 April 2023.

Musical director Benjamin Rauhala was joined by band members Robyn Brown on bass, Dave Hornberger on cello, Kobi Pham on guitar, Zach Okonkwo on drums, Ryan C Quigley on trumpet and flugelhorn and Kate Ingram on saxophone, flute and clarinet. Backing vocals performed by Allie Daniel and Claudia Kariuki. Choreography is by Aaron Renfree with dancers Ché Barrett-Davis, Alex Brown, Jo Dyce and Gracie Gledhill.

ARIANA DEBOSE won the 2022 Academy Award, British Academy Film Award, Screen Actors Guild and Critics' Choice Awards for her performance as Anita in Steven Spielberg's WEST SIDE STORY. She also recently hosted the 2022 Tony Awards to critical acclaim and has starred in the hit television series Schmigadoon! for Apple TV+, Ryan Murphy's film adaptation of THE PROM for Netflix, and HBO's hit series Westworld. Upcoming film projects include Disney's animated feature film WISH, KRAVEN THE HUNTER (Sony), ARGYLLE (Apple), and the independent feature I.S.S. She is currently in production on the Blumhouse psychological thriller HOUSE OF SPOILS for Prime Video. Her Broadway credits include Hamilton, Bring It On, Company, Pippin and her Tony Award nominated performance in Summer: The Donna Summer Musical.

Photo credit: Richard Davenport

Ariana DeBose Live at the London Palladium

Ariana DeBose Live at the London Palladium

Ariana DeBose Live at the London Palladium

Ariana DeBose Live at the London Palladium

Ariana DeBose Live at the London Palladium

Ariana DeBose Live at the London Palladium

Ariana DeBose Live at the London Palladium

Ariana DeBose Live at the London Palladium

Ariana DeBose Live at the London Palladium

Ariana DeBose Live at the London Palladium

Ariana DeBose Live at the London Palladium

Ariana DeBose Live at the London Palladium

Ariana DeBose Live at the London Palladium

Ariana DeBose Live at the London Palladium

Ariana DeBose Live at the London Palladium

Ariana DeBose Live at the London Palladium

Ariana DeBose Live at the London Palladium






