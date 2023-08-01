Photos: All New Production Images From TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL in London

TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL has been running in the West End for 5 years and is a global success with 8 productions having opened worldwide since 2018. 

By: Aug. 01, 2023

TINA: THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL
All new production images have been released from the hit West End productionÂ TINA â€“ THE TINA TURNER MUSICALÂ which is based on the life of legendary artist Tina Turner and was produced in association with Tina Turner herself.Â TINA â€“ THE TINA TURNER MUSICALÂ has been running in the West End for 5 years and is a global success with 8 productions having opened worldwide since 2018.Â 

Check out the photos below!

TINA â€“ THE TINA TURNER MUSICALÂ currently stars Karis Anderson and Elesha Paul MosesÂ who share the role of Tina and Okezie Morro as Ike Turner. Also in the cast areÂ Mark Anderson as Record Producer Phil Spector and Lyricist Terry Britten, Jonathan Carlton as record company Marketing Manager Erwin Bach, Vanessa Dumatey as Tinaâ€™s sister Alline Bullock, Irene Myrtle Forrester as Tinaâ€™s Grandmother, Earl Gregory as Tinaâ€™s father Richard Bullock, Harry Harrington as Tinaâ€™s Manager Roger Davies, Emma Hatton as Ike and Tinaâ€™s manager Rhonda Graam, Jarius McClanahan as Tinaâ€™s first love Raymond Hill and Carole Stennett as Tinaâ€™s mother Zelma.

The critically acclaimed production ofÂ TINA â€“ THE TINA TURNER MUSICALÂ received its world premiere in April 2018 in London and subsequently broke all Box Office records at the Aldwych Theatre.

Directed by Phyllida Lloyd and written by Pulitzer Prize-winner Katori Hall with Frank Ketelaar and Kees Prins,Â TINA â€“ THE TINA TURNER MUSICALÂ is choreographed by Anthony van Laast, with set and costume designs by Mark Thompson, musical supervision by Nicholas Skilbeck, lighting by Bruno Poet, sound by Nevin Steinberg, projection design by Jeff Sugg, orchestrations by Ethan Popp, wigs, hair and makeup design by Campbell Young Associates, casting by Pippa Ailion CDG and Natalie Gallacher CDG and fight direction by Kate Waters.

TINA â€“ THE TINA TURNER MUSICALÂ is produced in the West End by Stage Entertainment, Joop van den Ende and Tali Pelman, in association with Tina Turner. Â 

TINA â€“ THE TINA TURNER MUSICALÂ is dedicated to the memory of Tina Turner, who sadly passed away in May 2023.

Photo Credit: Manuel Harlan

Carole Stennett
Carole Stennett

Elesha Paul Moses and cast
Elesha Paul Moses and cast

Elesha Paul Moses
Elesha Paul Moses

Elesha Paul Moses
Elesha Paul Moses

Elesha Paul Moses
Elesha Paul Moses

Elesha Paul Moses
Elesha Paul Moses

Elesha Paul Moses
Elesha Paul Moses

Elesha Paul Moses, Okezie Morro, and cast
Elesha Paul Moses, Okezie Morro, and cast

Emma Hatton and Elesha Paul Moses
Emma Hatton and Elesha Paul Moses

Emma Hatton
Emma Hatton

Karis Anderson, Jarius McClanahan
Karis Anderson, Jarius McClanahan

Karis Anderson, Jonathan Carlton
Karis Anderson, Jonathan Carlton

Karis Anderson
Karis Anderson

Karis Anderson
Karis Anderson

Karis Anderson
Karis Anderson

Karis Anderson and cast
Karis Anderson and cast

Karis Anderson and cast
Karis Anderson and cast

Karis Anderson, Irene Myrtle Forrester
Karis Anderson, Irene Myrtle Forrester

Karis Anderson, Carole Stennett
Karis Anderson, Carole Stennett

Thomas Sutcliffe, Harry Harrington
Thomas Sutcliffe, Harry Harrington

Okezie Morro, Karis Anderson
Okezie Morro, Karis Anderson

Okezie Morro
Okezie Morro

Cast
Cast



Recommended For You