Photos: All New Cast Portraits From BUT I'M A CHEERLEADER: THE MUSICAL

All new cast portraits have been released for But I'm a Cheerleader: the Musical at the Turbine Theatre. Check out the photos below!

Playing, Megan, our typical, all American, high school senior with a love of cheerleading is Jessica Aubrey (Bedknobs and Broomsticks). Taking on role of True Directions' resident rebel will be Megan Hill (Maria Friedman and Friends - Legacy), as Graham. The rest of the cast is completed by Louis Amir Hook (Here Comes Santa Claus) as Jalal and will cover Mike, Kenneth Avery-Clark (Violet) as Dad/Larry, Inez Budd (Heathers) as Sinead, Georgina Hagen (Heathers) as Mary Brown, Freddie Love (Crash Course) as Mom/Lloyd and will cover Mary Brown, Michael Mather (Jet Set Go) as Jared/Rock, Patrick Munday (The Sorcerer's Apprentice) as Dolph, Julian Quijano (The 12 Tenors) as André, Noel Sullivan (How To Survive an Apocalypse) as Mike, Ash Weir (Dr Who: Time Fracture) as Kimberly/Hilary, Ciaran Spencer (making his professional stage debut) and Josie Kemp (Les Misérables) as the Super Cheerleaders.

But I'm A Cheerleader: The Musical is the story of Megan, an all-American high school cheerleader who has the perfect life.

That is, until she finds out her friends and family suspect her of being a lesbian and send her packing to 'True Directions,' a rehabilitation camp to set her straight. It is at this camp, under the strict tutelage of headmistress Mary Brown that Megan meets Graham, a sexy tomboy who shows her exactly what her 'true direction' is. Hilarious, irreverent and full of heart, But I'm A Cheerleader: The Musical is a quirky coming-of-age comedy about sexual awakening and self-realization.

But I'm A Cheerleader: The Musical, has book and lyrics by Bill Augustin, music by Andrew Abrams and direction by Tania Azevedo. It will run at The Turbine Theatre from 7 October - 27 November, with Gala Night on 11 October and press night on 12 October.