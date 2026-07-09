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Photos: Alan Ayckbourn’s HOW THE OTHER HALF LOVES in Rehearsal

Performances will run at The Old Vic, 29 July – 19 September.

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All new rehearsal photos have been released for Alan Ayckbourn’s How the Other Half Loves directed by Phillip Breen, which runs at The Old Vic, 29 July – 19 September. Check out the photos below!

The cast includes Roger Allam (Endeavour, The Thick of It) as Frank Foster and Dorothy Atkinson (Ludwig, Mum) as Fiona Foster, with Ayesha Antoine as Teresa Phillips, Laura Elsworthy as Mary Featherstone, Adam Gillen as William Featherstone and Rowan Polonski as Bob Phillips.

Three couples, two homes, one laugh-out-loud domestic farce. When Fiona Foster and Bob Phillips are each accused of having an affair by their spouses, they use the innocent and unsuspecting Featherstones as an alibi, dragging them into a web of chaos and confusion. As the lives of the three couples intertwine, the lies deepen and mayhem ensues in one of theatre’s most entertaining comedies.

The play that cemented Alan Ayckbourn as one of Britain’s greatest modern playwrights, How the Other Half Loves is a raucous take on sex, class and marital misunderstanding. This production returns Ayckbourn’s classic to the In The Round staging it was written for.

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