Photos: Acting for Others Hosts One Night Only Fundraising Event
Hosted by Samantha Bond and Richard Clifford, the lineup included Geraldine Alexander, Lorraine Ashbourn, Richard Fleeshman, Sir Derek Jacobi, Sir Ian McKellen, and more.
Hosted by Samantha Bond and Richard Clifford, the event invited faces across stage and screen to swap the spotlight for the dining room, shadowing the Maître d’, bartenders, serving staff and hosts throughout the evening.
The line-up this year included Geraldine Alexander, Lorraine Ashbourn, Richard Fleeshman, Sir Derek Jacobi, Cassidy Janson, Sir Ian McKellen, Tamzin Outhwaite, Dame Arlene Philips, Amanda Redman, Anne Reid, Hugh Sachs, Harriet Thorpe, Dame Penelope Wilton, and Tom Read Wilson.The evening also featured a Live and Silent auction led by antiques expert and auctioneer, Charlie Ross - with a selection of exclusive lots including VIP Theatre experiences and delectable dinners with the stars at a selection of restaurants, all in aid of theatrical charity Acting for Others.
Photo Credit: Bonnie Britain
Hugh Sachs, Geraldine Alexander, and Lorraine Ashbourne
Dame Arlene Phillips, Tom Read Wilson, and Joel Marvin
Charlie Ross
Sir Ian McKellen
Dame Arlene Phillips and Tamzin Outhwaite
Dame Penelope Wilton
Sharon Lomas and Amanda Redman
Josie Spencer and Stephen Waley-Cohen
Videos