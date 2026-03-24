Photos: Acting for Others Hosts One Night Only Fundraising Event

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All new photos have been released from Acting for Others 10th year anniversary of One Night Only at the newly opened and refurbished Simpson's on the Strand on Sunday 22nd March. Check out the photos below!

Hosted by Samantha Bond and Richard Clifford, the event invited faces across stage and screen to swap the spotlight for the dining room, shadowing the Maître d’, bartenders, serving staff and hosts throughout the evening.

The line-up this year included Geraldine Alexander, Lorraine Ashbourn, Richard Fleeshman, Sir Derek Jacobi, Cassidy Janson, Sir Ian McKellen, Tamzin Outhwaite, Dame Arlene Philips, Amanda Redman, Anne Reid, Hugh Sachs, Harriet Thorpe, Dame Penelope Wilton, and Tom Read Wilson.

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The evening also featured a Live and Silent auction led by antiques expert and auctioneer, Charlie Ross - with a selection of exclusive lots including VIP Theatre experiences and delectable dinners with the stars at a selection of restaurants, all in aid of theatrical charity Acting for Others.Photo Credit: Bonnie Britain