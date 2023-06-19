Photo & Video: CABARET, BACK TO THE FUTURE, LES MISERABLES & More Perform at West End Live 2023

The weekend was packed with 11 hours of performances from 48 top London shows, featuring over 500 performers.

By: Jun. 19, 2023

An estimated 65-70,000 people flocked to London’s Trafalgar Square this weekend (Sat 17 & Sun 18 June) for West End LIVE, Europe’s biggest free theatre festival. Theatre fans travelled from all over the UK and even further afield for this hotly anticipated highlight of the theatrical calendar.

See photos and videos below! 

The weekend was packed with 11 hours of performances from 48 top London shows, featuring over 500 performers.

 

Musicals on the bill included West End LIVE favourites Back To The Future The Musical, The Barricade Boys, The Book Of Mormon, Cabaret, The Choir Of Man, Disney's Frozen, Grease The Musical, Hamilton, Heathers The Musical, I Wish My Life Were A Musical, Jersey Boys, Disney's The Lion King, Magic Mike Live, Mamma Mia!, RSC's Matilda The Musical, Les Misérables, Moulin Rouge! The Musical, The Phantom Of The Opera, Queenz: The Show With Balls!, Six, Showstopper! The Improvised Musical, Roles We'll Never Play, Tina - The Tina Turner Musical, Treason, We Will Rock You, and Wicked.

 

These shows were joined by new hit productions making their West End LIVE debuts, including 42nd Street, Ain’t Too Proud – The Life And Times Of The Temptations, Aspects Of Love, Annie Get Your Gun, Babies The Musical, La Bamba!, Crazy For You, Death Note: The Musical, Divas, Glory Ride, The Idiots Assemble: Spitting Image The Musical, The Little Big Things, Lizzie The Musical, Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma!, Operation Mincemeat, Ride, The SpongeBob Musical, A Strange Loop, Tarantino Live, Then, Now & Next, The Time Travellers Wife and The Wizard Of Oz.

 

There were also special performances from vocal quartet G4, rock trio Vocal Xtr3me, plus West End stars Leanne Jones, Lucie Jones and Khiyon Hursey, with Westway Music hosting a special slot from their exciting roster of theatre performers. Tim Minchin also surprised delighted West End LIVE attendees by closing the show on Saturday with a performance of ‘Playing Nancy’ from his hit musical, Groundhog Day.

 

Saturday’s West End LIVE attendees were treated to a spectacular view of the military flypast in celebration of the birthday of His Majesty King Charles III, which reached Trafalgar Square in perfect time to be introduced by Hamilton’s King George. Watch the moment on the Official London Theatre YouTube channel.

 

Videos of the performances posted to the Official London Theatre YouTube channel accumulated 657,000 views over the weekend, with a watch time of 30,000 minutes. Overall, the West End LIVE and Official London Theatre social channels had a reach of over 7.8million across the weekend.

 

West End LIVE would not be possible without the ongoing partnership between Westminster City Council and Society of London Theatre. The annual event embodies the community spirit of London theatre, and that was exemplified this year, as key theatre owners and organisations came together as sponsors (Ambassador Theatre Group, Delfont Mackintosh Theatres, Disney Theatrical Group, LW Theatres, Nimax Theatres, Theatre Royal Haymarket and Trafalgar Entertainment).

 

Check out more videos HERE

Photo credit: Pamela Raith 

Adam Garcia
Adam Garcia

Fly past
Fly past

G4
G4

George Maguire
George Maguire

Grace Hopkins, Leanne Jones and Amelie Varennes-Cooke
Grace Hopkins, Leanne Jones and Amelie Varennes-Cooke

Hícaro Nicolai, Maude Apatow and Mason Alexander Park
Hícaro Nicolai, Maude Apatow and Mason Alexander Park

Jocasta Almgill
Jocasta Almgill

Jon Robyns
Jon Robyns

Karis Anderson and the cast of Tina
Karis Anderson and the cast of Tina

Kia Paris-Walcott, Olivia Barnett-Legh and Carly Burns
Kia Paris-Walcott, Olivia Barnett-Legh and Carly Burns

Lara Denning and Jacob McIntosh
Lara Denning and Jacob McIntosh

Lewis Cornay and Chrissie Bhima
Lewis Cornay and Chrissie Bhima

Liv Andrusier
Liv Andrusier

Lucie Jones
Lucie Jones

Luke Suri
Luke Suri

Maude Apatow and Mason Alexander Park
Maude Apatow and Mason Alexander Park

Mazz Murray and the cast of Mamma Mia!
Mazz Murray and the cast of Mamma Mia!

Oliver Nicholas and Will Haswell
Oliver Nicholas and Will Haswell

Pasha Kovalev and Bethan Mitchell
Pasha Kovalev and Bethan Mitchell

Philip Pellew and Ruth Bratt
Philip Pellew and Ruth Bratt

Rachel Tucker and Trevor Dion Nicholas
Rachel Tucker and Trevor Dion Nicholas

Rachel Tucker
Rachel Tucker

Rosy Church, Grace Mouat, Renee Lamb and the cast of Roles We'll Never Play at West End LIVE 2023, credit Pamela Raith
Rosy Church, Grace Mouat, Renee Lamb and the cast of Roles We'll Never Play at West End LIVE 2023, credit Pamela Raith

Samantha Barks
Samantha Barks

The cast of Ain't too Proud
The cast of Ain't too Proud

The cast of Frozen
The cast of Frozen

The cast of The Lion King
The cast of The Lion King

The cast of Idiots Assemble Spitting Image
The cast of Idiots Assemble Spitting Image

The cast of Jersey Boys
The cast of Jersey Boys

The cast of Magic Mike
The cast of Magic Mike

The cast of Mamma Mia!
The cast of Mamma Mia!

The cast of Queenz The Show With Balls
The cast of Queenz The Show With Balls

The cast of Six
The cast of Six

The Cast of Tina - The Tina Turner Musical
The Cast of Tina - The Tina Turner Musical

The cast of Choir of Man
The cast of Choir of Man

Thenjiwe Nofemele
Thenjiwe Nofemele

Tim Mahedran and Hiba Elchikhe
Tim Mahedran and Hiba Elchikhe

Tim Minchin
Tim Minchin

Tim Minchin
Tim Minchin

West End Live 2023
West End Live 2023

West End Live 2023
West End Live 2023



