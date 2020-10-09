Photo Flash: The London Cabaret Club Holds Open Audition Call For LONDON NEVER DIES

London Never Dies runs at The London Cabaret Club every Saturday from 17th October.

The London Cabaret Club is set to be the amongst the first performing arts venues to reopen in London's legendary West End - as they reveal plans for job creation to give the struggling hospitality industry a much-needed boost.

As small businesses around the country await news on the Government's Cultural Recovery Grants, due 12th October, independent venue The London Cabaret Club has announced it's giving a huge boost to theatrical performers with an open audition call for their immersive dining and entertainment experience 'London Never Dies'.

The auditions took place live from The Bloomsbury Ballroom today, with hopefuls dialling in over Zoom link - in keeping with these unprecedented times.

Co-founder and Creative Producer of The London Cabaret Club, Evelina Girling, said: "As a result of the current times, we have been inundated with requests from many performers asking to join our new cast. Considering the demand, we have created a new opportunity to be able to accommodate and support all our past and new cast members. The idea is that all artists who are keen to be back on stage will be able to perform with The London Cabaret Club throughout the next season including Christmas and NYE."

Co-Founder and Artistic Director of The London Cabaret Club, Doni Fierro, added: "We know how hard it has been for all performers in the industry and we would like to support and create the opportunity for as many as possible to get back to what they love. We hope this new opportunity will allow those in the industry to support each other during these trying times."

The London Cabaret Club was founded by business leader Evelina Girling and entertainment veteran Doni Fierro. The legendary venue, situated on Bloomsbury Square, has previously hosted the likes of Amy Winehouse, Mark Ronson and Seal.

London Never Dies runs at The London Cabaret Club every Saturday from 17th October - every Friday and Saturday throughout November and Tuesday-Saturday in December. For more information and tickets, visit https://www.thelondoncabaretclub.com/london-never-dies and follow @thelondoncabaretclub on Instagram and @LonCabaretClub on Twitter.



Choreographer Gaz Davies

Co-Founder Doni Fierro

Co-Founder Evelina Girling

