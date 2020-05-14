Photo Flash: THE UNDERSTUDY Cast - Layton Williams, Russell Tovey, and More - Rehearse in Isolation

Next week, Lawrence Batley Theatre's brand new online radio play - The Understudy - will be broadcast in two parts first on 20th May and on the 27th May!

The cast has been rehearsing in isolation. Check out the photos below!

The line-up of actors, who have all recorded their lines completely in isolation, includes Stephen Fry, Mina Anwar, Layton Williams, Emily Atack, Russell Tovey, Sheila Atim MBE, Sarah Hadland and many more. Proceeds of this project with Theatre Development Trust (SOLT and UK Theatre), Acting for Others and Equity Charitable Trust to raise funds for the theatre industry.





