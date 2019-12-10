Photo Flash: Inside Opening Night of A TASTE OF HONEY at Trafalgar Studios

Last night' was the opening night of A Taste of Honey at Trafalgar Studios, followed by a party at Jack Solomons. Celebrities including Dame Vivienne Westwood, Alison Steadman, Neil Morrisey, Dame Kelly Holmes, Bruno Tonioli and John Partridge joined actor Jodie Prenger (who plays Helen) and the cast to celebrate the opening of Shelagh Delaney's era-defining play, which returns to the West End after 60 years.

Bijan Sheibani's (Barber Shop Chronicles, The Arrival) production of A Taste of Honey returns to the West End for the first time in 60 years this week, opening on Thursday at Trafalgar Studios. The remarkable taboo-breaking 1950s play written by Shelagh Delaney when she was just 19 will play a limited 12-week run in a co-production with Trafalgar Theatre Productions, with a press night on Monday 9 December.

Jodie Prenger (Oliver!, Shirley Valentine, Annie, Abigail's Party UK tour), leads the cast as Helen, with Gemma Dobson as Jo, Durone Stokes as Jimmie, Stuart Thompson as Geoffrey, and Tom Varey as Peter. They are joined by understudies Liam Bessell, Katy Clayton, Claire Eden and Nathan Queely-Dennis.

A Taste of Honey is designed by Hildegard Bechtler, who collaborated with Sheibani on the NT's 2014 Lyttelton Theatre production. This production is reimagined in an exciting new staging featuring original compositions - influenced by blues and soul music - by Benjamin Kwasi Burrell, and rearranged songs from the jazz era, performed live by an on stage three-piece band.

A Taste of Honey offers an explosive celebration of the vulnerabilities and strengths of the female spirit in a deprived and restless world, against the backdrop of working-class life in post-war Salford.

When her mother Helen runs off with a car salesman, feisty teenager Jo takes up with Jimmie, a sailor who promises to marry her, before he heads for the seas. Art student Geof moves in and assumes the role of surrogate parent until, misguidedly, he sends for Helen and their unconventional setup unravels.

The lighting designer is Paul Anderson, the movement director is Aline David, the sound designer is Ian Dickinson for Autograph, and Company Voice Work is by Joel Trill.

