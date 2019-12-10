Photo Flash: Inside ABBA: SUPER TROUPERS - THE EXHIBITION in London

Entertainment Exhibitions International (UK) Ltd (EEI), in association with ABBA The Museum in Stockholm, have opened ABBA: Super Troupers The Exhibition today in a 14,000 square foot space within London's home of music, The O2. Running from 6th December 2019 to 31st August 2020, the immersive exhibition brings to life the world of chart-topping Swedish pop sensation ABBA (Agnetha Fältskog, Björn Ulvaeus, Benny Andersson, and Anni-Frid ("Frida") Lyngstad) in a visitor experience that charts their music, lyrics, creative process and influence as one of the most iconic pop bands of the modern age.

This brand new exhibition has been conceptualised and curated by Jude Kelly CBE, a renowned theatre director and former artistic director at The Southbank Centre (2006-2018). Approved by all four members of ABBA under the official title they have authorized for all international exhibitions about the band - ABBA: Super Troupers - the concept, narrative content, layout and scale of this new exhibition at The O2 is completely unique and bears no resemblance to any previous exhibitions that have borne the same name.





