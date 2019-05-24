Photo Flash: In Rehearsal with the UK Premiere of AFTERGLOW

Josh and Alex, a married couple in an open relationship, invite Darius to share their bed for one night. When a new intimate connection begins to form, all three men must come head to head with one another's notions of love, intimacy, and commitment.



Premiering in the UK after a multiple-extended hit run Off-Broadway, where it sold more than 23,000 seats in a 69-seat theatre and grossed over $1million, Afterglow, by S. Asher Gelman, comes to Southwark Playhouse for a strictly limited seven-week season from Wednesday 5 June to Saturday 20 July.



The cast features Jesse Fox (Hard Feelings, Finborough) as Darius, Sean Hart (Coriolanus, Titus Andronicus, RSC) as Josh and Danny Mahoney (White Fang, Park Theatre) as Alex.

Photo Credit: Darren Bell





Related Articles Shows View More UK / West End Stories

More Hot Stories For You