Photo Flash: In Rehearsal with the UK Premiere of AFTERGLOW

May. 24, 2019  

Josh and Alex, a married couple in an open relationship, invite Darius to share their bed for one night. When a new intimate connection begins to form, all three men must come head to head with one another's notions of love, intimacy, and commitment.

Premiering in the UK after a multiple-extended hit run Off-Broadway, where it sold more than 23,000 seats in a 69-seat theatre and grossed over $1million, Afterglow, by S. Asher Gelman, comes to Southwark Playhouse for a strictly limited seven-week season from Wednesday 5 June to Saturday 20 July.

The cast features Jesse Fox (Hard Feelings, Finborough) as Darius, Sean Hart (Coriolanus, Titus Andronicus, RSC) as Josh and Danny Mahoney (White Fang, Park Theatre) as Alex.

Photo Credit: Darren Bell



Related Articles View More UK / West End Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • Photo: THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG Celebrates its 1999th Performance in the West End
  • Photo Flash: In Rehearsal with the UK Premiere of AFTERGLOW
  • Blueleaf Theatre Announce Line-Up For A New Leaf At The Old Red Theatre
  • Richard Winsor Will Play Tony Manero In SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER On Tour
  • Caissie Levy Will Play London Concert This Fall
  • Kiln Theatre Announces Gala Event To Celebrate First Anniversary In The Newly Refurbished Theatre

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup