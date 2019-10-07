Photo Flash: In Rehearsal with THE ANTIPODES

Following acclaimed runs of The Flick and John, Pulitzer Prize-winner Annie Baker returns to the National Theatre with her latest extraordinary play, The Antipodes.

Their phones switched off, a group of people sit around a table telling, categorising and theorising stories. This is a world that is both familiar and fantastical. Their real purpose is never quite clear, but they continue on, searching for the monstrous. Part satire, part sacred rite, The Antipodesasks what value stories have for a world in crisis.





Related Articles Shows View More UK / West End Stories

More Hot Stories For You