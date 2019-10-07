Photo Flash: In Rehearsal with THE ANTIPODES

Following acclaimed runs of The Flick and John, Pulitzer Prize-winner Annie Baker returns to the National Theatre with her latest extraordinary play, The Antipodes.

Their phones switched off, a group of people sit around a table telling, categorising and theorising stories. This is a world that is both familiar and fantastical. Their real purpose is never quite clear, but they continue on, searching for the monstrous. Part satire, part sacred rite, The Antipodesasks what value stories have for a world in crisis.

Full cast includes Fisayo Akinade, Matt Bardock, Arthur Darvill, Imogen Doel, Hadley Fraser, Conleth Hill, Stuart McQuarrie, Sinéad Matthews and Bill Milner.

Directed by Annie Baker and Chloe Lamford, with set and costume design by Chloe Lamford, lighting design by Natasha Chivers, sound design by Tom Gibbons, movement direction by Sasha Milavic Davies and illusion design by Steve Cuiffo.

Photo Credit: Manuel Harlan

Arthur Darvill and Fisayo Akinade

Bill Milner

Bill Milner, Annie Baker and Conleth Hill

Conleth Hill

Fisayo Akinade

Hadley Fraser and Arthur Darvill

Imogen Doel

Imogen Doel

Matt Bardock

Sinead Matthews

Stuart McQuarrie



