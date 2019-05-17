Photo Flash: First Look at Ute Lemper's RENDEZVOUS WITH MARLENE

Olivier Award-winning Ute Lemper will bring her one woman show Rendezvous with Marlene, celebrating the life of Marlene Dietrich, to Arcola Theatre. The show runs 14-19 May, and marks Ute Lemper's first major London performance since Cadogan Hall in 2017.

Ute Lemper said today, "I know that London loved Marlene! She said 'my soul goes to France, my heart to England and to Germany goes my dead body.' The British had an open loving heart for Marlene Dietrich. Rendezvous with Marlene means a lot to me - it is my personal homage to that great lady. There are many portraits of Marlene out there, but this one is coming from my heart. Audiences are in for an incredible story; history, fate, courage, style, politics, glamour and sex, talent and a huge career."

Arcola Artistic Director Mehmet Ergen said, "This is a rare opportunity see Ute Lemper, my all-time cabaret artist in her most intimate performance in her most natural environment- the unique, distressed space of the Arcola. This is an amazing opportunity to witness Ute and Marlene close-up, and one that Arcola are proud to offer."

Ute Lemper's career is vast and varied. She has made her mark on the stage, in films, in concert and as a unique recording artist on more than 30 CDs over 30 years of career. She has been universally praised for her interpretations of Berlin Cabaret Songs, the works of Kurt Weill and Bertolt Brecht and the Chansons of Marlene Dietrich, Edith Piaf, Jacques Brel, Léo Ferré, Jacques Prevert, Nino Rota, Astor Piazzolla many others and also her own compositions, as well as her portrayals in musicals and plays on Broadway, in Paris, Berlin and in London's West End.She won Olivier Award for Best Actress in a Musical for her role as Velma Kelly in Chicago in 1998, and the 1987 Molière Award for Best Newcomer for her performance as Sally Bowles in the original Paris production of Cabaret.

