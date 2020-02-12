Photo Flash: First Look at FAR AWAY at The Donmar Warehouse

Far Away is now playing at The Donmar Warehouse. Check out photos below!

You've found something secret. You know that don't you?

In a cottage far away, a child wakes to the sound of screaming.

Who will tell her what's really going on?

And where will the discoveries she makes that night take her in the years to come?

Caryl Churchill's dazzling play about a world sliding into chaos receives a new production at the Donmar, twenty years on from its explosive premiere. Lyndsey Turner directs. BAFTA-winning actress Jessica Hynes will make her Donmar debut in the role of Harper alongside Aisling Loftus as Joan and Simon Manyonda as Todd.

Sophia Ally

Simon-Manyonda

Simon-Manyonda, Aisling Loftus

Jessica Hynes

Simon-Manyonda, Aisling Loftus

Aisling Loftus

Abbiegail Milles

Abbiegail Milles and Jessica Hynes

Abbiegail Milles and Jessica Hynes




