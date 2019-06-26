Photo Flash: First Look at EUROPE at Donmar Warehouse

Something changed today. The trains are no longer stopping at the border and no one knows why. Plus, the stationmaster has two new arrivals to deal with. Arrivals that will divide the local population.



This prophetic early masterpiece from David Greig explores our complex relationship to Europe - as a continent, a refuge, an idea.

Michael Longhurst directs the 25th anniversary revival as his inaugural production as Artistic Director of the Donmar.

With Europe and the launch of Michael Longhurst's first season the Donmar is continuing its commitment to engaging new audiences by simplifying ticket access schemes and launching the DONMAR DAILY RELEASE. This new scheme will see a minimum of 40 additional tickets released for sale every morning for the performance 7 days later. Audiences can sign up to receive information about productions and ticketing on the Donmar's website, www.donmarwarehouse.com.



The Donmar's successful free ticket scheme for those aged under 26, YOUNG+FREE, will continue with Europe, offering seats for performances across the new season with tickets released by ballot at the end of every month. YOUNG+FREE is funded through the generosity of audiences via the Donmar's PAY IT FORWARD scheme. These donations have allowed the Donmar to allocate more than 18,000 free tickets to those aged under 26.

Cast includes: Theo Barklem-Biggs (Horse), Ron Cook (Fret), Billy Howle (Berlin), Kevork Malikyan (Sava), Faye Marsay (Adele), Natalia Tena (Katia), Stephen Wight (Billy) and Shane Zaza (Morocco).





