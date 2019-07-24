Photo Flash: First Look at BLUES IN THE NIGHT at Kiln Theatre

As rehearsals begin for Blues in Night, Artistic Director of Kiln Theatre, Indhu Rubasingham announces the full company. Joining the previously announced Sharon D Clarke (The Lady), Debbie Kurup (The Woman), Clive Rowe (The Man) and Gemma Sutton (The Girl) are Aston New (The Hustler) and Joseph Poulton (The Barman) to complete the company for the first major London revival in 30 years. Susie McKenna's production opens on 24 July, with previews from 18 July, and runs until 7 September.

Chicago 1939. One man, three women, their lives, memories and the sweet music that gets them through the night.

The Olivier and Tony Award nominated musical is a scorching compilation of 26 hot and torchy blues numbers that frame the lives and loves of four residents of a downtown hotel. Featuring soul-filled songs by blues and jazz icons Bessie Smith, Duke Ellington, Johnny Mercer, Harold Arlen and many more, this will be a sizzling night to remember.

To celebrate a year to the day since the Kiln Theatre came into being, the company are hosting a Gala Performance of Blues in the Night on 5 September 2019, 7pm.

Every ticket includes a glass of sparkling wine or a specially conceived Blues in the Night cocktail upon arrival, plus a signed programme. All proceeds from the evening are in aid of Kiln Theatre.

www.KilnTheatre.com





Related Articles Shows View More UK / West End Stories

More Hot Stories For You