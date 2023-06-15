Philippa Dawson's CHARACTER FLAW To Have London Preview At Streatham Space Project

Prepare to be captivated as we proudly present a solo show that effortlessly intertwines humour, storytelling, and enlightenment.

Philippa Dawson previews her debut play 'Character Flaw' in preparation for Edinburgh Fringe Festival 2023. Performed at Streatham Space Project, London, on the 6th of July 2023.

Prepare to be captivated as we proudly present a solo show that effortlessly intertwines humour, storytelling, and enlightenment, offering an unforgettable experience that is sure to leave audiences moved and inspired.

After 30 years with her head in the clouds, daydreaming, interrupting and all too often scattering her possessions to the winds, Pip is looking for answers. "Character Flaw" invites you to join her on an exploration of her ADHD, as she delves into its impact on her life. How has it influenced her coming out experience? Will medication change who she is? And can we all learn to be more understanding?

Through Pip's captivating storytelling and sketches, and with hilarious voiceovers from Charly Clive (The Lazarus Project Sky, Pure C4/Netflix) and Helen Colby (Call the Midwife BBC), Pip weaves together a tapestry of eccentric characters and amusing, yet often painful, memories. Get ready for a bold, heartfelt, and unapologetically neurodiverse and queer show that will leave a lasting impression on your heart and mind.

About the writer: Philippa is a versatile writer, producer, and performer who graduated with distinction from The Royal Central School of Speech and Drama. She made waves when she produced and performed in the acclaimed short film 'The Rebirthing Club,' which premiered at the prestigious BAFTA film festival, Aesthetica, where it received a nomination for best acting ensemble.

Philippa has showcased her talents both on New York and London stages, with credits including 'The Report' at the Lynn Redgrave Theatre and 'Cluedo Club' at the Arcola Theatre. She has also made captivating appearances in various short films and presenting roles.

In 2018, Philippa's life took a transformative turn with an ADHD diagnosis. Through her play, she aspires to empower others to embrace their own diagnoses, seeking understanding and acceptance. Brace yourselves to be captivated by Philippa as her story unfolds, leaving a lasting impact on audiences.

'Character Flaw' is on Thursday 6th July, 7:30pm running time 50 minutes

Tickets are now available from Streatham Space Project

Tickets are £10 / £8 early bird.

Online booking in advance is recommended via -Click Here

Character Flaw will be performed at Edinburgh Fringe Festival from 4th to 26th August. 5.20pm At Greenside Nicolson Square.




