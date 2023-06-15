Phantom Peak to Launch Brand New Season: SUMMERS PEAK

Following the success of The Platypus Parade, the UK’s first Open World Immersive Theme Park, Phantom Peak, has announced they will be launching Summers Peak from 22 July until the end of summer.

The latest edition of Phantom Peak will be the highly anticipated Summers Peak, guests will be able to bask in the vast outdoor sun-soaked town, complete with meandering canals, a flowing waterfall and relaxation areas to soak up the summer sun. Phantom Peak is the perfect place to be outdoors, with brand new trails and summer-themed stories for inquisitive adventurers, alongside festival games for friends, families and colleagues – all located in a vibrant fictional town.

With brand new discounted tickets for under 25s and even cheaper Junior tickets, the genre-defining Immersive World is the ultimate place for outdoor drinking and dining, with a huge alfresco area alongside an array of eateries, bars and shops, as well as an expansive shaded Old Town. Together with an exceptional line up of summer drinks and a brand new food menu, this season includes 10 amazing new trails and stories, the Annual Rock Hunt, brand new games and magnificent monoliths; artefacts of a strange society recently uncovered by JONACO!

The ever-evolving town is completely unique in the world of immersive experiences: a destination that shifts and changes, from season to season, as the town grows and develops. The indoor Old Town is loaded with competitive activities, puzzle hunts, carnival games and more. The JONACO Arcade has an array of arcade experiences, meaning there is truly something for everyone.

Phantom Peak is a fully fledged other reality where mystery lurks around every corner, full of fascinating technology, man-made canals and a vast, split level old town. Upon arrival at their ticket start time, guests will be welcomed with a theatrical grand opening ceremony and begin their 4.5-hour experience. The opening ceremony, starting 30 minutes before the show, will take place in the Old Town and is the perfect time for visitors to introduce or reintroduce themselves to Phantom Peak before they take on the role of explorers, detectives and adventurers solving as many trails and mysteries as they can during th experience. The fictional world will be packed with a whole fleet of new stories, features, and trails as every season of Phantom Peak is entirely different.

Founder, Nick Moran says: “We’re delighted to be launching our brand new Summer season, full of new storylines, trails, and a surprising amount of monoliths! Visitors can expect a summer escape like no other as they navigate a mysterious world, full of quirky characters and tongue in cheek humour.”

Phantom Peak has been curated by The League of Adventure, a company formed from a collaboration of creative minds that helped facilitate experiences such asTime Run and Sherlock: The Game Is Now to name a few.

Photo Credit: Alistair Veryard