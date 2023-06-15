Phantom Peak to Launch Brand New Season: SUMMERS PEAK

The new season launches 22 July until the end of summer.

By: Jun. 15, 2023

POPULAR

Review: IL TROVATORE, Royal Opera House Photo 1 Review: IL TROVATORE, Royal Opera House
MATILDA THE MUSICAL Announces West End Extension; See New Footage From the Show! Photo 2 RSC's MATILDA Announces Booking Extension; See New Footage From the Show!
New Booking Period Announced For MAMMA MIA! THE PARTY at The O2, London Photo 3 New Booking Period Announced For MAMMA MIA! THE PARTY at The O2, London
Wandsworth Arts Fringe Kicks Off This Weekend Photo 4 Wandsworth Arts Fringe Kicks Off This Weekend

Phantom Peak to Launch Brand New Season: SUMMERS PEAK

Following the success of The Platypus Parade, the UK’s first Open World Immersive Theme Park, Phantom Peak, has announced they will be launching Summers Peak from 22 July until the end of summer.

The latest edition of Phantom Peak will be the highly anticipated Summers Peak, guests will be able to bask in the vast outdoor sun-soaked town, complete with meandering canals, a flowing waterfall and relaxation areas to soak up the summer sun. Phantom Peak is the perfect place to be outdoors, with brand new trails and summer-themed stories for inquisitive adventurers, alongside festival games for friends, families and colleagues – all located in a vibrant fictional town.

With brand new discounted tickets for under 25s and even cheaper Junior tickets, the genre-defining Immersive World is the ultimate place for outdoor drinking and dining, with a huge alfresco area alongside an array of eateries, bars and shops, as well as an expansive shaded Old Town. Together with an exceptional line up of summer drinks and a brand new food menu, this season includes 10 amazing new trails and stories, the Annual Rock Hunt, brand new games and magnificent monoliths; artefacts of a strange society recently uncovered by JONACO!

The ever-evolving town is completely unique in the world of immersive experiences: a destination that shifts and changes, from season to season, as the town grows and develops. The indoor Old Town is loaded with competitive activities, puzzle hunts, carnival games and more. The JONACO Arcade has an array of arcade experiences, meaning there is truly something for everyone.

Phantom Peak is a fully fledged other reality where mystery lurks around every corner, full of fascinating technology, man-made canals and a vast, split level old town. Upon arrival at their ticket start time, guests will be welcomed with a theatrical grand opening ceremony and begin their 4.5-hour experience. The opening ceremony, starting 30 minutes before the show, will take place in the Old Town and is the perfect time for visitors to introduce or reintroduce themselves to Phantom Peak before they take on the role of explorers, detectives and adventurers solving as many trails and mysteries as they can during th experience. The fictional world will be packed with a whole fleet of new stories, features, and trails as every season of Phantom Peak is entirely different.

Founder, Nick Moran says: “We’re delighted to be launching our brand new Summer season, full of new storylines, trails, and a surprising amount of monoliths! Visitors can expect a summer escape like no other as they navigate a mysterious world, full of quirky characters and tongue in cheek humour.”

Phantom Peak has been curated by The League of Adventure, a company formed from a collaboration of creative minds that helped facilitate experiences such asTime Run and Sherlock: The Game Is Now to name a few.

Photo Credit: Alistair Veryard




RELATED STORIES - UK / West End

1
Review: IDIOTS ASSEMBLE: THE SPITTING IMAGE MUSICAL, Phoenix Theatre Photo
Review: IDIOTS ASSEMBLE: THE SPITTING IMAGE MUSICAL, Phoenix Theatre

Starting life in 1984 and garnering a successful reboot in 2020, Spitting Image remains a British comedy staple. Taking jabs at every public figure possible regardless if they’re a politician, celebrity, royal family member or musician, the cult classic show has made its way to the West End following a run at Birmingham Rep.

2
Karis Anderson and Elesha Paul Moses Will Share the Title Role in TINA - THE TINA TURNER M Photo
Karis Anderson and Elesha Paul Moses Will Share the Title Role in TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL in the West End

The hit West End production TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL which is based on the life of legendary artist Tina Turner and was produced in association with Tina Turner herself, announces new cast members joining the musical, which has been running in the West End for 5 years. 

3
Review: SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY, Lyric Hammersmith Photo
Review: SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY, Lyric Hammersmith

Bioh's take on friendship, sisterhood and Queen Bees sizzles in this production.

4
National Theatre Confirms Twelve New Productions Photo
National Theatre Confirms Twelve New Productions

The National Theatre has announced twelve new productions including a new play by Tim Price and Dear Octopus by Dodie Smith. Olivier Award-winner Rebecca Frecknall will make her National Theatre directorial debut with Federico García Lorca’s modern masterpiece, The House of Bernarda Alba, starring Harriet Walter.

From This Author - Aliya Al-Hassan

Aliya Al-Hassan is UK Managing Editor of BroadwayWorld. A London-based theatre critic and journalist, she has a life-long passion for the arts, with a focus on theatre. She is always keen to... (read more about this author)

Andrew Lloyd Webber: I Wouldn't Be Able to Stage EVITA TodayAndrew Lloyd Webber: I Wouldn't Be Able to Stage EVITA Today
Tickets from £22 for LA BAMBA! at the Peacock TheatreTickets from £22 for LA BAMBA! at the Peacock Theatre
RSC Production of ALL'S WELL THAT ENDS WELL to be Broadcast on Sky ArtsRSC Production of ALL'S WELL THAT ENDS WELL to be Broadcast on Sky Arts
Exclusive: Onsale Now: DIANA: THE MUSICAL at the Eventim ApolloExclusive: Onsale Now: DIANA: THE MUSICAL at the Eventim Apollo

Videos

Video: First Look at All New Footage From the UK and Ireland Tour of WINNIE THE POOH Video Video: First Look at All New Footage From the UK and Ireland Tour of WINNIE THE POOH
New Footage From MATILDA THE MUSICAL, Now Extended Until 15 December 2024 Video
New Footage From MATILDA THE MUSICAL, Now Extended Until 15 December 2024
Watch an All-New Trailer For ASSASSINS at Chichester Festival Theatre Video
Watch an All-New Trailer For ASSASSINS at Chichester Festival Theatre
See Constantine Maroulis & More in ROCK & ROLL MAN Video
See Constantine Maroulis & More in ROCK & ROLL MAN
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel HERE LIES LOVE
SWEENEY TODD
PARADE
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
& JULIET
KIMBERLY AKIMBO

Recommended For You