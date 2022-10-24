Peter Glanville to Step Down as Artistic Director of Polka Theatre

Polka Theatre has announced that Peter Glanville, who has been Polka's Artistic Director for the last 9 years, will be stepping down in January 2023. He will be taking up a new role as CEO of Farnham Maltings

Peter has seen Polka through an extraordinary period of change, and most recently, as joint CEO with Executive Director Lynette Shanbury, oversaw the reopening of Polka following its £9m redevelopment project.

Dominic Proctor, newly elected Chair of Trustees for Polka, said "We are incredibly sorry to see Peter leave, after what has been a truly extraordinary 9 years. He has driven Polka's varied and ambitious creative programme, built exciting new partnerships and helped shape the imaginative new space that Polka Theatre is for children, particularly in the last year since we reopened. The whole Polka team, staff and Board wish Peter all the very best for his exciting next role."

The next steps for the recruitment of Polka's new Artistic Director will be announced shortly.

Photo Credit: Polka Theatre