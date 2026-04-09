Paul Muldoon, Seán Keane, Garron Noone & Eleanor Mcevoy Set For Irish Cultural Centre Spring 2026 Season

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The Irish Cultural Centre has announced its Spring 2026 season, bringing together artists across music, theatre, literature, and history in a programme reflecting the breadth of Irish arts and culture. The season will feature events from April through June, with an additional November performance also announced.

The programme includes performances by established and emerging artists, alongside theatre productions, literary talks, and lectures exploring Irish history and cultural identity.

“This spring programme reflects the breadth of Irish culture today, balancing traditional music with contemporary voices and showcasing both established artists and a new generation of rising talent. We're proud to play a part in that journey, supporting artists as they develop their careers while also welcoming major names. We're particularly pleased that more Irish artists are now approaching the ICC to be part of the programme, including contemporary acts who might typically gravitate towards London's trend-led venues, but who recognise the ICC as an important cultural home for Irish work. That growing trust in what we're building here is very exciting,” said William Foote, Centre Director of the Irish Cultural Centre.

MUSIC

HEIDI TALBOT

Friday, April 17

Irish folk singer Heidi Talbot, who first rose to prominence in the United States as a member of Cherish the Ladies and now lives in Edinburgh, performs a programme reflecting both traditional Irish music and her collaborations with artists including Mark Knopfler, King Creosote, and Radiohead drummer Philip Selway.

INTO THE WEST WITH THE KANE SISTERS, OX MOUNTAIN QUARTET & CAITRIONA NÍ CHEANNABHÁIN

Saturday, April 18

A concert celebrating the musical traditions of the West of Ireland, featuring the Kane Sisters’ fiddle playing alongside performers working across both traditional and contemporary Irish music.

SEÁN KEANE

Saturday, April 25 – Sunday, April 26

Traditional Irish singer Seán Keane performs two nights, presenting work rooted in the Irish singing tradition and reflecting his longstanding contribution to the genre.

LUKA BLOOM

Thursday, April 30

Singer-songwriter Luka Bloom presents a programme drawing on Irish folk, Romany music, and classical guitar influences developed over his career.

THE 4 OF US

Friday, May 1

Brothers Brendan and Declan Murphy perform songs shaped by their experiences growing up on the Irish border, with material from their album Man Alive and later work.

CHUNKY BUSINESS

Saturday, May 2

Gary Curley and Stephen McKee present their accordion and banjo collaboration, reflecting their distinct “chunky” sound and recent debut album.

PAULINE SCANLON AND THE HALF ROOM

Friday, May 8

A group of musicians formed from informal song-sharing gatherings presents material from their debut self-titled album.

GARRON NOONE – FIRST UK LONDON LIVE SHOW

Thursday, May 14 – Sunday, May 17

Irish comedian and musician Garron Noone presents his UK debut, combining comedy, music, and his online persona developed through digital platforms.

THE BYRNE BROTHERS

Sunday, May 24

The Byrne Brothers present a performance blending traditional Irish music, modern Celtic sounds, and Irish dance, reflecting their international touring career.

MUIREANN NIC AMHLAOIBH BAND

Saturday, May 30

Singer Muireann Nic Amhlaoibh performs with a lineup of Irish musicians, presenting work rooted in traditional music alongside wider influences.

NOTIFY

Saturday, June 27

A contemporary instrumental ensemble performs music blending jazz, electronic, and folk influences across a six-piece lineup.

ELEANOR MCEVOY – IT’S GOOD TO BE HERE

Thursday, November 5 – Friday, November 6

Singer-songwriter Eleanor McEvoy performs material including work associated with A Woman’s Heart, the best-selling album in Irish chart history.

THEATRE

THE MAN WHO LEFT THE TITANIC

Friday, April 10 – Saturday, April 11

Isosceles Theatre Company presents a drama examining the actions of J. Bruce Ismay, Managing Director of the White Star Line, and the ethical questions surrounding his survival of the Titanic disaster.

RISING: A NEW IRISH MUSICAL

Friday, April 24

A new musical exploring the 1916 Easter Rising and its historical impact, presented by Tasker & McGrath.

MAKING A SHOW OF MYSELF

Friday, May 22 – Saturday, May 23

A solo theatre piece rooted in the Irish storytelling tradition of Seanchas, presenting personal narratives that explore identity and shared cultural experience.

LITERATURE

DELVING INTO DUBLINERS – A TALK WITH DONAL MANNING

Friday, May 1

Donal Manning discusses James Joyce’s Dubliners, drawing on his academic research and teaching experience.

PAUL MULDOON: A HISTORY OF IRELAND IN 12 POEMS

Wednesday, May 6

Pulitzer Prize-winning poet Paul Muldoon presents a reading exploring Irish history through poetry spanning multiple historical periods.

KEVIN ROWLAND IN CONVERSATION WITH RICHARD BALLS

Tuesday, May 26

Dexys Midnight Runners frontman Kevin Rowland discusses his memoir in conversation with biographer Richard Balls.

LECTURES

THE INCREDIBLE STORY OF KEVIN BARRY – BY CARMEL KELLY

Wednesday, April 22

Historian Carmel Kelly examines the life and legacy of Kevin Barry within the Irish War of Independence.

ERNEST SHACKLETON – THE MAN AND THE MYTHS BY MICHAEL SMITH

Wednesday, May 13 – Sunday, May 17

Historian Michael Smith presents a lecture series exploring the life and legacy of polar explorer Ernest Shackleton and the Endurance expedition.