Party With THE WOLF OF WALL STREET This New Year's Eve

The Wolf of Wall Street immersive production is hosting a celebratory New Year's Eve party complete with DJs, aerial artists, 'con-man' magician, marching band and more to bring in 2020 in style. The world premiere immersive production which is staged in a landmark building in the heart of the City of London close to Liverpool Street Station at 5-15 Sun Street, Central London recreates '90s New York and the world of infamous stockbroker Jordan Belfort, whose life was depicted by Leonardo DiCaprio in Martin Scorsese's movie of the same name. Tickets for New Year's Eve are available as a show and party package or individually to the after-show party which will take place from 10.30pm-2.30am via www.immersivewolf.com

The show's themed bars - The Boardroom, 90s Bar, Bull Bar, Willow Bar and Members' Bar - will all be open to the public on the night. Entertainment will include aerial artists and a DJ playing '90s hip-hop, RnB, pop and club classics in The Boardroom, a second DJ playing chart and commercial hits in the Willow Bar, champagne pong in the Bull Bar and a 'con-man' magician doing the rounds. A marching band with a surprise will bring in the New Year when guests can also expect confetti cannons and a Midnight Money Drop where they will be showered with fake money.

This New Year's Eve, The Wolf has requested your presence at Stratton Oakmont. It's time to immerse yourself in the world of Jordan Belfort. Become a Master of the Universe with the brokers who broke Wall Street-or sign up to help the FBI take down some of the most notorious criminal entrepreneurs of our time. The Immersive Wolf of Wall Street places the audience front and centre of this heart- racing story. Then, after the show, let the night unfold around you with two DJs, aerial artists, marching bands and much more. Let's bring in 2020, Wolf style.

The Wolf of Wall Street is adapted and directed by Alexander Wright (The Great Gatsby, Orpheus & Eurydice) and is currently booking until 19 January 2020. The production features a cast of 18 who play multiple characters as featured in Jordan Belfort's memoirs, from his Stratton Oakmont players to the FBI, plunging audiences into a world of greed, power and excess, and bringing to life the highs and lows of Belfort's millionaire lifestyle in a night of Class A entertainment.

The creative team brings together Director Alexander Wright with costume design by Heledd Rees, lighting by Rachel Sampley, co-sound design and music supervision by Phil Grainger, co-sound design by Lara Gallagher and movement by Chi-San Howard.

The Wolf of Wall Street is presented by Stratton Oakmont Productions Ltd and comes from the creators and producers behind The Great Gatsby - the longest-ever running immersive show in the UK which continues an open-ended run in London Bridge, as well as playing in cities across Europe. Producers Louis Hartshorn and Brian Hook's current shows also include Dolly Parton's 9 to 5 The Musical in the West End and Amelie The Musical UK Tour and in the West End.

Tickets are now on sale at www.immersivewolf.com





