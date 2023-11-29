Paloma Faith and Sam Ryder Among Acts for 2024 Hampton Court Palace Festival

Hampton Court Palace Festival, presented by heycar has revealed Nile Rodgers & CHIC, Paloma Faith, Sheryl Crow, Deacon Blue, Sam Ryder and a live edition of The Rest is History podcast, as the first acts on a stellar programme for the 2024 summer festival.



Nile Rodgers is known the world over, lauded for pioneering a musical language that generated chart-topping hits like ‘Le Freak.’ Celebrated for sparking the advent of hip-hop with ‘Good Times,’ his success as an artist is unparalleled, having worked with some of the biggest names in music, and selling over 500 million albums in the process. Nile Rodgers & CHIC will return to Hampton Court Palace Festival on Thursday 13 June for a disco spectacular like no other. Get ready to dance!



Pop and social media sensation Sam Ryder will take to the stage on Friday 14 June. He rose to stardom in 2022, when he represented the UK at the Eurovision Song Contest with his megahit Space Man, finishing in second place, the UK’s best result at Eurovision since 1998. The track went on to become the third best-selling song of the year, with his debut album There’s Nothing but Space, Man! topping the UK albums chart in December 2022. With legions of fans around the globe, Sam is one of the biggest artists to recently find fame and is sure to take Hampton Court Palace by storm.



Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee and genre arching singer-songwriter Sheryl Crow will headline on Tuesday 18 June. Renowned for effortlessly interweaving pop, rock, country, folk, and blues throughout her music, she is one of America’s most successful artists. Having sold more than 50 million albums worldwide, she has won an incredible 9 Grammy Awards, receiving 32 nominations throughout her career. Expect a night of Rock and Roll as Sheryl Crow performs some of her best-known hit singles ‘All I Wanna Do’, ‘If It Makes You Happy’, ‘A Change Would Do You Good’ and ‘My Favourite Mistake’’.



Deacon Blue, undoubtably one of the biggest Scottish bands in recent history, will perform a hit-packed set on Wednesday 19 June. Having released their debut single ‘Dignity’ to great critical acclaim 35 years ago, they have gone on to pen 11 hugely successful studio albums and have an incredible 16 Top 40 hits under their belt. Expect timeless classics such as ‘I’ll Never Fall in Love Again’, ‘Real Gone Kid’, ‘Fergus Sings the Blues’ and ‘Your Town’.



Award winning singer-songwriter Paloma Faith is one of the UK’s best-loved artists. She has released five critically acclaimed platinum-selling albums since 2009 and has won dozens of awards throughout the past decade, including a BRIT Award for British Female Solo Artist. With her revered discography including instantly recognisable tracks such as ‘Picking Up the Pieces,’ ‘Only Love Can Hurt Like This’, ‘Can’t Rely on You’ and ‘Never Tear Us Apart’, the concert will see her perform her biggest hits and tracks from her deeply personal upcoming album ‘The Glorification of Sadness’. Paloma will make her Hampton Court Palace Festival debut onThursday 20 June.



This year, the festival will also present a live podcast for the very first time, with The Rest Is History podcast taking to the stage to fittingly host a show on Henry VIII and the Tudor period. Hosted by esteemed historians Dominic Sandbrook and Tom Holland, The Rest Is History podcast is the highest-ranked UK history podcast on both Spotify and Apple. In a festival first, Dominic and Tom will be staging The Rest Is History Live Presents The Tudors, a special live edition of the popular show within the historic palace on Sunday 16 June, bringing history to life in the stunning 500-year-old courtyard.



Each spectacular night of the run, festival goers will be able to enjoy a bespoke menu of drinks alongside an incredible selection of street food amid the picturesque East Front Gardens. Guests will start their evening withlive music from up-and-coming acts on the Garden Stage, before journeying through the breath-taking Palace to watch their favourite artists play in a truly awe-inspiring setting.



To make the experience even more special, guests can pre-order one of two sumptuous picnics that can be enjoyed in the early evening sunshine. Picnic options include ‘The Courtier's Best of British Picnic’ or ‘The King's Gourmet Hamper’, which are both provided by British Fine Foods and feature meat and vegetarian options, as well as a bottle of fine wine or Champagne. Picnics can be conveniently pre-ordered with tickets or added to existing reservations.



Fans can also choose to take their experience up a notch with added extras such as a welcome glass of Champagne or pre-book a charming fountain-side gazebo with delicious refreshments. For those who truly want to make their festival experience extraordinary, a delectable three course dinner within Hampton Court’s State Apartments is available by selecting the King’s Dining Experience.



Now in its 28th year, the Hampton Court Palace Festival, proudly presented by heycar, is a moment of celebration in the summer calendar that showcases a series of phenomenal performances in an entirely one-of-a-kind location. The concert series produced by IMG in partnership with Historic Royal Palace, the charity that cares for Hampton Court Palace, is set against the backdrop of Henry VIII's grand palace in the Tudor Courtyard. The festival offers an unmissable opportunity to witness legendary artists in an intimate setting like no other, accommodating only 3,000 guests. Stay tuned for more exciting artist announcements.



Pre-sale begins at 10am Friday 1 December 2023, with tickets on general sale from 10am on Monday 4 December 2023