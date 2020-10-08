PRIVATE PEACEFUL to Transfer to the Garrick Theatre, Making it the First 'New' West End Production Since Lockdown

The production will open on November 7, 2020 and run for two weeks.

Baz Bamigboye has shared on Twitter that Private Peaceful, which just closed at The Barn Theatre, will transfer to the Garrick Theatre on November 7th for a two-week run, making it the first 'new' West End play since Lockdown.

Private Peaceful is performed by Emily Costello and James Demaine and directed by Alexander Knott.

Acclaimed @PvtPeacefulPlay starring #EmilyCostello & #JamesDemaine , dir by @AlexKnott95 , a hit @theBarnTheatre moves to the Garrick from November 7 for a 2 week run marking it as the 1st *new* W.End play since lockdown . @mrjackmaple @brianzeilinger @BoxLessTheatre producing pic.twitter.com/Slv8hhByHw - Baz Bamigboye (@BazBam) October 8, 2020

Based on the modern classic by Michael Morpurgo (War Horse, The Butterfly Lion), Private Peaceful tells the story of Tommo Peaceful as he reflects upon the events that made him the person he is now, from first love to fighting on the battlefield alongside his brother.

