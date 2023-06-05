PLAYFIGHT Transfers to Seven Dials Playhouse in July

Performances run Monday 10th July – Saturday 5th August 2023.

By: Jun. 05, 2023

POPULAR

Tony Winner Myles Frost Will Reprise His Role in MJ in London Photo 1 Tony Winner Myles Frost Will Reprise His Role in MJ in London
Interview: 'This is the Most Meta Acting Gig Ever!' Andy Karl on Being a Clown, UK Audienc Photo 2 Interview: 'This is the Most Meta Acting Gig Ever!' Andy Karl on Being a Clown, UK Audiences and Returning to GROUNDHOG DAY
Review: IL TROVATORE, Royal Opera House Photo 3 Review: IL TROVATORE, Royal Opera House
MATILDA THE MUSICAL Announces West End Extension; See New Footage From the Show! Photo 4 RSC's MATILDA Announces Booking Extension; See New Footage From the Show!

MATILDA THE MUSICAL Announces West End Extension; See New Footage From the Show!

PlayFight, an unflinching look at the adultification of young Black males, will transfer to the West End’s Seven Dials Playhouse from The Pleasance this summer. This poignant and vital production explores how racism within education systems and wider communities has a dangerous effect on young Black people’s lives, sometimes resulting in pushing them towards crime.

TJ, Kai and Zara have been inseparable as long as they can remember but as they’ve grown older, things have begun to change. For these young people, the way they are perceived feels like an inevitable script written in stone, carved decades before their birth. When the weight of that stone threatens to crush them, slowly and imperceptibly at first, this piece explores how alienation and a lack of support can make already vulnerable young Black people victims of harmful stereotypes.

Produced by Orísun Productions, PlayFight premiered at Deptford Town Hall in 2021, followed by a two-night run at the inaugural Peckham Fringe Festival in 2022 before heading to The Pleasance. July 2023 will see PlayFight’s West End debut at Seven Dials Playhouse. PlayFight is directed by Leian John-Baptiste (Waterfalls, Stop and Search, Barbershop Chronicles, is god is).

Orísun Productions was born out of Shereener Browne’s frustration with the lack of roles for Black actors. Tired of audition notices calling for the maid, the slave or the baby-mother, she had a desire for change and a need for action. A chance meeting with collaborator Seun Shote led to Orísun Productions, a production company that challenges stereotypes, promotes diversity and encourages the telling of stories featuring actors from the diaspora. Orísun Productions provides a platform for creatives from the African diaspora, with the specific aim of breaking down stereotypes. As part of this commitment, they will present a Black Out performance of PlayFight on Saturday 29th July, in order to provide a space for Black audiences to experience PlayFight as a community.

Producer Shereener Browne comments, Orísun Productions is both excited and proud to be collaborating with Seven Dials Playhouse to bring this important and vital piece of theatre to an even wider audience in the heart of London's West End. Following on from the sold out run at the Pleasance, the PlayFight cast and creative team are looking forward to making audiences laugh and cry in equal measure as they follow the twists and turns of best friends Kai, TJ and Zara battling to hold onto their childhood, their friendship and ultimately themselves.

Head of Programming at Seven Dials Playhouse, Steven Kavuma comments, Following a series of critically acclaimed shorter runs around London, we couldn’t be more proud that PlayFight receives its West End debut at Seven Dials Playhouse. Raising important questions about the adultification of young Black men, it’s crucial that we shine a light on these issues, which feel particularly pertinent in the current climate.



RELATED STORIES - UK / West End

1
Birmingham Rep Declares Climate Emergency on World Environment Day Photo
Birmingham Rep Declares Climate Emergency on World Environment Day

On what is the 50th Anniversary of World Environment Day (Monday 5th June) and during Birmingham Rep’s Climate Action Week, The Rep declares CLIMATE EMERGENCY with a commitment to reducing its carbon footprint and increase sustainability.

2
Issy Van Randwyck Stars In DAZZLING DIVAS at The Mill at Sonning Next Month Photo
Issy Van Randwyck Stars In DAZZLING DIVAS at The Mill at Sonning Next Month

Dazzling Divas is a mesmerising musical journey illuminating the lives and work of legendary performers Billie Holiday, Marilyn Monroe, Patsy Cline, Janis Joplin, Mama Cass, Karen Carpenter and Dusty Springfield.

3
Family Programme Revealed For Annual Liverpool Theatre Festival Photo
Family Programme Revealed For Annual Liverpool Theatre Festival

Liverpool Theatre Festival returns in 2023 with a brand new date to coincide with the school Summer holidays – and this year the programme features nine family shows to wow youngsters of all ages. 

4
The New Wolsey Theatre Launches First Associate Artists And Artist Relationship Programme Photo
The New Wolsey Theatre Launches First Associate Artists And Artist Relationship Programme

Six East Anglian artists and companies – Aspire Black Suffolk, Jamie Beddard, Martha Loader, Mae Munuo, The Paper Birds and Spinning Wheel – are delighted to have been appointed to work with the New Wolsey Theatre's Chief Executive/Artistic Director Douglas Rintoul in Ipswich, as part of its inaugural Associate Artists programme celebrating and supporting creativity in the region.  

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: New Footage From MATILDA THE MUSICAL, Now Extended Until 15 December 2024 Video Video: New Footage From MATILDA THE MUSICAL, Now Extended Until 15 December 2024
Watch an All-New Trailer For ASSASSINS at Chichester Festival Theatre Video
Watch an All-New Trailer For ASSASSINS at Chichester Festival Theatre
Watch the All New Trailer For HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD in the West End Video
Watch the All New Trailer For HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD in the West End
Katy Sullivan Is Living Her Wildest Childhood Dreams Video
Katy Sullivan Is Living Her Wildest Childhood Dreams
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
SWEENEY TODD
Ticket CentralPixel FLEX
PARADE
& JULIET

Recommended For You