PANTI BLISS Returns to Soho Theatre in May

Panti Bliss sets down her dancing shoes and returns to walking the boards with her bold and glamourous theatre show.

This May, Queen of Ireland Panti Bliss makes her long-awaited return to Soho Theatre with her smash-hit comedy If These Wigs Could Talk.

Performances run Friday 26 May - Saturday 10 June.

Fresh from making history on RTE's Dancing with the Stars, If These Wigs Could Talk meets notorious drag queen Panti, age 54, after a lifetime of accidental activism, far-fetched shenanigans and making a full time show of herself, now taking a moment to question what her purpose and place in this changing world is.

Expect salacious stories, impassioned polemics, and some seriously funny soul searching as Panti takes us from rural Mayo to London's glittering West End to the Irish Ambassador's residence in Vienna, where the answer to her existential question presents itself where she least expects it.

It's been six years since Panti performed at Soho Theatre with her smash-hit critically acclaimed High Heels in Low Places, currently available as a Soho Theatre Live special on Prime Video UK. Fast forward to 2023, following a record-breaking sold-out run at The Abbey Theatre in November, Panti's back to invite you to learn from her ridiculous mistakes, laugh at her glittering failures and share in her triumphs, in this big, beautiful and brilliant night out.