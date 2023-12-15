Our Top Shows in Merseyside and Cheshire This Festive Season

It’s that time of year when audiences flock to the theatre for the season’s festive offerings. Oh no it isn’t! Oh yes it is!

Whether you’re looking for a pantomime, Christmas concert, a musical classic or a spooky story for the festive season, there’s plenty to enjoy at theatres across Merseyside and Cheshire this Winter.

Here’s our pick of some of the theatre shows to see right now.

The Scouse Dick Whittington

Photo Credit: Jason Roberts Photography

The Scouse Dick Whittington, Liverpool’s Royal Court

Playing until 27 January 2024

Liverpool’s Royal Court are renowned for their hilarious twists on pantomime classics. This year it’s the turn of Scouse Dick Whittington, with our titular hero trying to save the city of Liverpool from a villain called King Rat. With lots of laughs, an all-star cast including Andrew Schofield and Lindzi Germain and their much loved live band, the show’s run has already been extended due to popular demand. Find out what our reviewer thought here.

Age advisory 16+

To find out more and to purchase tickets, visit the Liverpool’s Royal Court website.

Jack and The Beanstalk, Floral Pavilion Theatre, New Brighton

Playing until 7 January 2024

Fee-Fi-Fo-Fum, Jack and The Beanstalk is at the Floral Pavilion Theatre for lots of pantomime fun. Starring Emmerdale and Coronation Street star Hayley Tamaddon as The Vegetable Fairy, alongside CBeebies’ Joseph Elliot, Blood Brothers star Joe Sleight and many more, expect amazing 3D affects, sparkling sets and lots of laughs for all generations to enjoy.

To find out more and to purchase tickets, visit the Floral Pavillion Theatre website.

The Wizard of Oz, Liverpool Empire Theatre

Playing until 7 January 2024

Direct from The London Palladium, The Wizard of Oz comes to the Liverpool Empire Theatre with an all-star cast including JLS’ Aston Merrygold and RuPaul’s Drag Race UK winner The Vivienne. A magical experience for all the family, relive the beloved musical all over again - complete with additional songs from Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice.

To find out more and to purchase tickets, please visit the Liverpool Empire Theatre website.

Aladdin, St Helens Theatre Royal

Playing until 14 January 2024

Regal Entertainments return with another spectacular pantomime this Christmas - Aladdin at St Helens Theatre Royal. Directed by Chantelle Nolan and written by Liam Mellor, this all-new 3D interactive show follows Aladdin as he tries to save the day and win the heart of Princess Jasmine. Emmerdale star Liam Fox makes his pantomime debut in the show, alongside Leanne Campbell who appears digitally as the Genie of the Mirror, ready to entertain all the family in this fun-filled production.

To find out more and to purchase tickets, please visit the St Helens Theatre Royal website.

Christmas Concert 2023, The Foundry, Widnes

21 December 2023

For one night only, three choirs from Halton and Merseyside (The H’Arts and Voices Choir, Liverpool’s Royal Court Theatre Choir and Mersey Voices Choir) will come together for a fun Christmas Concert. Presented by Torrid Star Productions, the choirs will be joined by special guests including musical director Jay McWinen, Kelly Creswell and Sophie Leaver. From traditional festive favourites to film and musical pop hits and sing along Christmas classics, there is something to entertain all the family.

To find out more and to purchase tickets, please visit the event page.

Rock ‘n’ Roll Pantomime: Cinderella

Photo Credit: Marc Brenner

Rock ‘n’ Roll Pantomime: Cinderella, Liverpool Everyman Theatre

Playing until 20 January 2024

The Liverpool Everyman Theatre Rock ‘n’ Roll Pantomime has become a festive staple for generations of theatre goers. Written by Luke Barnes and directed by James Baker, the pantomime follows Dame Fairy Godmother and a Godmother in Training called Graham as they try to play matchmaker for Cinderella and Prince Charming - but will it work out? Expect plenty of music, hilarious audience interaction and fun for all this family. You can read what our reviewer thought here.

To find out more and to purchase tickets, visit the Liverpool Everyman Theatre website.

The Woman In Black, Liverpool Playhouse Theatre

Playing until 30 December 2023

Susan Hill’s classic ghost story The Woman In Black returns to the historic Liverpool Playhouse Theatre this Christmas. Direct from London’s West End, follow Arthur Kipps as he tells his terrifying story about the curse that he believes has been cast over him and his family by the spectre of a Woman in Black.

To find out more and to purchase tickets, visit the Liverpool Playhouse Theatre website.

Cinderella, The Storyhouse, Chester

Playing until 6 January 2024

Get ready for an enchanting pantomime at The Storyhouse, Chester this Christmas with the fairytale classic Cinderella. Written by Samantha O’Rourke and directed by Hannah Noone, expect magical moments, lots of dancing, sing alongs and fun for all generations.

To find out more and to purchase tickets, please visit The Storyhouse, Chester website.

Sleeping Beauty, M&S Bank Arena

Playing until 30 December 2023

Step into a fairytale with Sleeping Beauty at the M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool this festive season. Starring reality TV star and model Katie Price, Britain’s Got Talent finalist Lucy Kay, Andy Brennan and Bippo as The Castle Clown, follow the classic story and see if the spell cast on Sleeping Beauty is broken once and for all. Expect stunning dance routines, lots of spectacular effects and a magical show for all generations.

To find out more and to purchase tickets, please visit the M&S Bank Arena website.

Main Photo Credit: Marc Brenner