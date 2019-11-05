One Week Until MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING Opens at Wilton's Music Hall

The prestigious and much-revered theatre production company Shakespeare at the Tobacco Factory (stf) are celebrating their 20th anniversary with a brand-new adaptation of Much Ado About Nothing.

Following on from a critically acclaimed run at the Tobacco Factory in Bristol, the production makes its London debut at the oldest working music hall in the world for a limited run of fifteen performances. In 2017, the company received rave reviews for their restaging of Othello, and now stf return with their take on Shakespeare's comedy about the precarious path to finding love, and how both innocent trickery and treacherous pretence can have disastrous consequences.

Home from war, a group of soldiers attempt to put their fighting days behind them. But adjusting to civilian life isn't easy, especially when love is thrown into the mix. How do you let go of your demons? How do you learn to be your real self again? And what does that mean for the friendships that helped you survive?

Directed by Elizabeth Freestone and set against the stunning backdrop of the oldest working music hall in the world, this dark comedy is tumultuous, riotous and entirely unpredictable.

Tickets available here http://wiltons.org.uk/





