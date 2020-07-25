'One Night Only' To Reunite Original West End Cast and Creatives of SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER

Guests include director/choreographer Arlene Phillips CBE, and cast members Adam Garcia, Anita Louise Combe and Tara Overfield Wilkinson, with more guests TBA.

Following last months successful debut of the 'One Night Only' Reunion series with the musical 'From Here To Eternity', SimG Productions and Musical Theatre Radio have joined forces again to present their next event on Thursday 20th August at 7:30pm (BST). This unique, virtual, interactive discussion evening will reunite the original cast and creatives behind the 1998 Olivier Award nominated West End musical 'Saturday Night Fever'.

Panel guests include director/choreographer Arlene Phillips CBE, and leading cast members Adam Garcia, Anita Louise Combe and Tara Overfield Wilkinson, with more guests to be announced.

'One Night Only', hosted by director/producer Simon Greiff, is not a pre-recorded concert or streaming event, but a one-time live discussion and Q&A experience - focusing on creating a musical and what it takes to bring a new show to the London stage, and cast members will give an insight into what it's like to create leading roles in a West End musical. The audience will be encouraged to submit questions for the panel, and may even be invited onto the virtual stage to ask their question in person. The evening will also feature archive video material of the cast, and finish with a post show virtual stage door mix and mingle with the guests.

All profits from the event will be donated to Acting For Others who provide financial and emotional support to all theatre workers in times of need through the 14 member charities. Guests are subject to change, and if so, probably due to bad 'WiFi connection'.

'One Night Only' is taking the virtual theatrical experience to another level. Imagine a theatre space with tables so you and your friends can sit and talk. Fans of 'Saturday Night Fever' can jump from table to table meeting other lovers of musical theatre from around the world.

'Saturday Night Fever', adapted from the hit 1977 movie starring John Tavolta, with Book by Nan Knighton and using songs by the Bee Gees, premiered at the London Palladium on the 5th May 1998 and ran for just under two years. The £4 million production was Olivier Award nominated for Best New Musical, and other nominations went to Arlene Phillips for Best Theatre Choreographer, and leading man Adam Garcia for Best Actor in a Musical. Directed and choreographed by Arlene Phillips, set design by Robin Wagner, costume design by Andy Edwards, lighting design by Andrew Bridge, sound design by Mick Potter, orchestrations by Nigel Wright, and arrangements and musical supervision by Phil Edwards. In 1999 the production transferred to Broadway, and there have been extensive touring productions in UK and US, and multiple international productions including Germany, Argentina, Netherlands, Mexico, Spain, South Korea and South Africa.

TICKETS: £10

DATE: Thursday 20th August 2020

TIMES (BST): 7pm (doors open), 7:30pm - 9:30pm

BOX OFFICE: https://www.musicaltheatreradio.com/coming-soon

