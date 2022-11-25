Olivier Award Stolen From Musical Con Has Been Found

The Olivier Award, which had been stolen during October's Musical Con, has been found! The fan convention took place at ExCeL London in October. The event was the first of its kind and brought together 10,000 musical theatre fans and enthusiasts for a celebration of musicals.

See the Tweets from the official Olivier Awards account below:

?It was a pleasure attending Musical Con last month as part of @London_theatre's stand. We offered a unique opportunity to pose with an Olivier award - the perfect way to thank our fans. (1/4) - Olivier Awards (@OlivierAwards) November 25, 2022

Unfortunately on Sunday morning the award was stolen from our stand so we want to apologise to those who missed out that experience. It was incredibly disappointing that this happened in a place where the theatre community was coming together. (2/4) - Olivier Awards (@OlivierAwards) November 25, 2022

We would like to thank the police for their help in locating the award and the team at the event for their professionalism with handling the matter which is now resolved. (3/4) - Olivier Awards (@OlivierAwards) November 25, 2022

An Olivier Award is a rare accolade which marks exceptional talent within the industry and we look forward to celebrating next year's nominees. (4/4) - Olivier Awards (@OlivierAwards) November 25, 2022

Highlights on the Main Stage at Musical Con included a number of Show Spotlights, such as &Juliet 'Making A New Musical' with cast and creatives including Miriam Teak Lee and Tom Francis; Back To The Future with Bob Gale, the writer of the original film and musical and cast members Roger Bart and Ben Joyce; Heathers The Musical with the cast and producer Paul Taylor Mills; Get Up! Stand Up! on bringing Bob Marley's music to the stage and 'Celebrating 50 Years of Cameron Mackintosh' with cast and creatives from Les Misérables, Hamilton, Phantom Of The Opera and Mary Poppins.

On the Backstage Theatre, fans saw a Disney puppetry demonstration and talk with Gary Jordan, Zazu from The Lion King and Mikayla Jade, Sven from Frozen; a talk on bringing Everybody's Talking About Jamie from stage to screen with the musical's theatre and film director Jonathan Butterell; and 'Writing a Hit Musical' with the writer of SIX The Musical Toby Marlow. Other Backstage Theatre talks and panels include costume with 'Behind The Seams', choreography with 'Moving A Musical', 'Vocal Health' with the West End's leading vocal team, 'Destigmatising Mental Health on the West End', 'Why Representation Matters In All Area of Theatre', 'The Alternate and Swing Superstars of the West End', 'Black Lives Matter West End' and 'LGBTQIA+ On The West End', all with cast and creatives from West End shows.

There were a number of show previews where fans got a sneak peek of forthcoming musicals at various stages of their production, including Cinderella (Hope Mill Theatre) featuring Grace Mouat; new musical Super You featuring Aimie Atkinson; and Footballers Wives featuring Alice Fearn. Special Performances with Q&As included 'Sondheim and Me' with Jenna Russell and new music from musical theatre supergroup SVN; as well as epic opening and closing ceremonies featuring Musical Con Ambassadors Alice Fearn, Trevor Dion Nicholas, Aimie Atkinson, Ben Forster, Shanay Holmes and Layton Williams. There was even a gameshow called Show Off where previous cast members of Everybody's Talking About Jamie go head-to-head with Legally Blonde, and an exciting cast reunion of In The Heights.